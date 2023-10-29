In the Battle for Mental Health, Max Verstappen Shuns Professional Help to Look Within Himself for Inspiration

Nico van Yperen, a sports psychologist, recently dissected 3x champion, Max Verstappen, and his approach to Formula 1. The Dutch specialist believes that his countryman, Verstappen, does not believe in seeking professional help for his mental health needs. Instead, the 26-year-old has been opined to look within himself through the trials and tribulations of this brutal sport, per Formule1.nl.

Advertisement

Athletes, despite their sporting discipline, require mental training according to van Yperen who is a Professor at the University of Groningen. “You learn to get the most out of the kart or car under unpleasant and difficult circumstances, more than your opponents,” said van Yperen on the Formula 1 Paddock Talk podcast (as quoted by Formule1.nl).

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SkySportsF1/status/1683892368347652096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

But while other drivers seek professional help, van Yperen delved into Verstappen’s formative years under the guidance of Jos Verstappen to explain why the Red Bull talisman doesn’t need to seek outside help. “In the past with his father, of course. You can call training the ideal line, driving in the rain and saving tire tactics, but it is also mental training,” elaborated the Professor.

‘Champion’ Max Verstappen was forged with fire by father, Jos

The ex-Benetton driver, Jos has always come under a lot of criticism for his ‘tough-love’ way of raising Max. In hindsight, however, Verstappen himself admits that it was his father’s brutal ways that have made him a champion today. He told GQ (as quoted by Crash.net), “I needed it. I was that type of character, probably, who needed this kind of treatment. Of course, from the outside, it sounds sometimes a bit harsh. But I’m very happy that I had that kind of treatment.”

Jos Verstappen’s parenting has certainly paid dividends. Currently, his son sits atop the throne of F1 with 3 consecutive titles and more than a handful of iconic records broken. But it was through Verstappen’s very nascent years, that Jos filtered in the ruthless edge into a young Max that shows on track so effortlessly nowadays.

For instance, back in 2012, a 15-year-old Verstappen was kicked out of their camper van when he crashed out of a karting race in Italy. After being left to fend for himself at a petrol station, Jos didn’t speak to the young F1 hopeful for an entire week. “I didn’t speak to him for six or seven days. [I] knew what I was doing. I think it helped him and shaped him,” narrated Jos as quoted by The Sun.

Advertisement

F1 has begun to embrace mental health

Unlike Verstappen, however, a lot of Formula 1 drivers and paddock insiders alike have started seeking professional help. This sport of ours requires immense physical and mental preparedness to even compete.

Ex and current drivers on the grid have spoken candidly about their struggles with mental health. Daniel Ricciardo, after his brutal McLaren exit, was one of the more prominent voices in revealing his own tussle with this demon.

Even Lando Norris recently came out to publicly reveal his own private battle with mental health and how the sport took a massive toll on him mentally. He was quoted by Sky Sports as revealing, “It was a choice [to speak about mental health], because I struggled quite a bit with it in 2019 and 2020.”