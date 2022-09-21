Charles Leclerc reacts to a short film of him driving $700,000 Ferrari SF90 Stradale alongside the Prince of Monaco

Ferrari’s star driver Charles Leclerc reacted to a short film in which he was the lead actor promoting the SF90 Stradale in Monaco

Charles Leclerc got the opportunity of playing the lead role in Claude Lelouch’s short film ‘Le Grand Rendez-vous.’ This event took place on the streets of Monaco.

Monaco is one of the most iconic circuits on the track with lots of connections with Scuderia Ferrari. As it was the 65th race on the circuit, Ferrari took the opportunity by making a short film.

Shooting for The Official Ferrari Magazine Website, Lelouch’s film takes notable ideas from his own previous film of 1976. That particular short film called ‘C’était un Rendez-vous’ took place in the street of Paris.

A special day in Monaco for the Prince and iconic film director

Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale is in the spotlight. The all-wheel drive twin-turbocharged V8 makes 986 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque and enters the new generation of Ferrari.

The Monegasque took the car out in Monte Carlo on the date of the Monaco Grand Prix. He had an amazing experience working with the renowned French director.

As it was race day, the circuit did not have traffic with the covid pandemic still in the mix. Maranello also sent their own squad of pit crew and engineers to help Leclerc on this special day.

Charles Leclerc reacts to his debut film while watching it on his simulator screen

The initial reaction of the Ferrari’s own championship contender was that he should’ve shaved his beard. The SF90 Stradale is a fast car and Leclerc did push it to the limits.

As he stated in his own words: “I was pushing like crazy.” Moreover, he gave a fair assessment of his lap on the iconic circuit. Sitting and watching through his simulator, Leclerc was really excited.

He was nodding his head to the intense buildup of music driving with Albert II, Prince of Monaco. The whole short film contains the richness of cars, personalities, cinematography, etc.

