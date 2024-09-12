43-Year-Old Fernando Alonso Isn’t Sure 3rd Title With Adrian Newey Is Possible: “I Don’t Have Time”

Aston Martin made a blockbuster announcement on September 10 as they confirmed the signing of legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey. Although 43-year-old Fernando Alonso is also thrilled to finally have the chance to work alongside the Briton, he is unsure if he has enough time to win his elusive third world championship.

The signing of the legendary car designer is part of Lawrence Stroll’s master plan to turn Aston Martin into a championship-winning outfit as soon as possible. However, Alonso, being the most experienced driver in the sport, realizes that reaching that level of performance takes time.

“Let’s see. We cannot predict the future, but we have good things coming from the team. I’m aware these things take time and I don’t have time in that way but I’m relaxed and enjoying the journey,” Alonso remarked during the driver’s conference ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as quoted on F1 Unlocked.

Joining forces at last. Adrian Newey Fernando Alonso. pic.twitter.com/Is5EfaWpSp — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 10, 2024

By the time Alonso reaches the end of his current contract in 2026, he will already be 45. And that is around the time when Aston Martin is expected to see an uptick in performance because the team’s 2026 challenger will be the first car to have the true Newey DNA.

That’s also the year when the team will switch from the Mercedes engines to the Honda engine, something that could slow down the overall progress of the team due to the relative inexperience of the team working with the Japanese brand.

However, Newey not only has the experience to work with the Honda engines since 2019, but he has also won consecutive championships with them. So, it will most likely be an encouraging sign for Alonso to push for his third championship in 2026, in what could possibly be his last season in F1.

Where does Alonso’s future lie beyond 2026?

When Alonso confirmed his contract extension with Aston Martin, he labeled it as the longest deal of his career, which means he will be associated with the brand in some shape or form, perhaps even racing for them in other categories.

When asked about his plans beyond 2026, he stated, “I will be driving in ’26. And after ’26 I will be driving, in Formula 1 or in another series, but in the Aston Martin team.”

When followed up about a possible return to the World Endurance Championship after ’26, Alonso simply replied, “Sure, why not.”