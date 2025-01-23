mobile app bar

$48 Billion Sponsor Appoints Lando Norris New Brand Ambassador After Split With Lewis Hamilton

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2024,pictured Lewis Hamilton GBR , Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team congratulates Lando Norris GBR , McLaren F1 Team on pole position

FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2024,pictured Lewis Hamilton GBR , Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team congratulates Lando Norris GBR , McLaren F1 Team on pole position
Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari and signing a new sponsorship deal with Celsius, his former sponsor, Monster, has signed another British driver, Lando Norris, as their new brand ambassador. This means that the $48 billion American company will now sponsor both Norris and the team he drives for — McLaren — after previously sponsoring Mercedes.

Just as Monster released flavors with Hamilton’s name when partnering with the seven-time world champion, they plan to do the same with Norris. In fact, F1gossipofficial‘s Instagram handle has already revealed two drinks Monster has released with Norris’ name on them — the signature Monster Energy drink and the Monster Energy Zero Sugar drink.

Since Monster has released these two drinks in collaboration with Norris, they have also customized it by having the 25-year-old’s signature design and color scheme on it. The signature Monster Energy drink will be sold in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, with f1gossippofficial revealing that the company will also release the same in Brazil soon.

Norris’ Monster Energy Zero Sugar drink will only be sold in the UK

While the signature Monster Energy drink will be sold in three countries, the zero sugar edition one will only be sold in the UK, per www.stack3d.com. “The Lando Norris Monster Energy Drink will have zero sugar, and you will only be able to get the beverage in the racer’s home market in the United Kingdom,” read the report.

With Monster now partnering with Norris, one fan has noticed that the American company has already removed the drink from the shelves they released in collaboration with Hamilton. The now 40-year-old, who had been the brand ambassador of Monster since 2017, had also collaborated with the brand to release a special zero-sugar drink that has seemingly now been discontinued.

The drink was named 44 — his race car number. Per the release issued by Monster, this drink had a “light, crisp, and refreshing taste with a tank-load of the legendary Monster Energy blend”. Now, with Norris getting the special benefit of having Monster’s drinks released with his name, Hamilton will hope to do something similar with Celsius.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these