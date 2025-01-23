$48 Billion Sponsor Appoints Lando Norris New Brand Ambassador After Split With Lewis Hamilton

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari and signing a new sponsorship deal with Celsius, his former sponsor, Monster, has signed another British driver, Lando Norris, as their new brand ambassador. This means that the $48 billion American company will now sponsor both Norris and the team he drives for — McLaren — after previously sponsoring Mercedes.

Just as Monster released flavors with Hamilton’s name when partnering with the seven-time world champion, they plan to do the same with Norris. In fact, F1gossipofficial‘s Instagram handle has already revealed two drinks Monster has released with Norris’ name on them — the signature Monster Energy drink and the Monster Energy Zero Sugar drink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Since Monster has released these two drinks in collaboration with Norris, they have also customized it by having the 25-year-old’s signature design and color scheme on it. The signature Monster Energy drink will be sold in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, with f1gossippofficial revealing that the company will also release the same in Brazil soon.

Norris’ Monster Energy Zero Sugar drink will only be sold in the UK

While the signature Monster Energy drink will be sold in three countries, the zero sugar edition one will only be sold in the UK, per www.stack3d.com. “The Lando Norris Monster Energy Drink will have zero sugar, and you will only be able to get the beverage in the racer’s home market in the United Kingdom,” read the report.

With Monster now partnering with Norris, one fan has noticed that the American company has already removed the drink from the shelves they released in collaboration with Hamilton. The now 40-year-old, who had been the brand ambassador of Monster since 2017, had also collaborated with the brand to release a special zero-sugar drink that has seemingly now been discontinued.

The drink was named 44 — his race car number. Per the release issued by Monster, this drink had a “light, crisp, and refreshing taste with a tank-load of the legendary Monster Energy blend”. Now, with Norris getting the special benefit of having Monster’s drinks released with his name, Hamilton will hope to do something similar with Celsius.