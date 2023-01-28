4x World Champion Sebastian Vettel Slept in the Trunk as He Chased F1

Sebastian Vettel did not have a smooth run as he chased his dream to become an F1 driver. But it all ended up being worth it as he won 4 championship titles and won 53 races to become one of the most successful F1 drivers.

Vettel took retirement from the sport at the end of 2022 at the age of 35 leaving the fans with sore eyes and many beautiful memories.

At his last race in Abu Dhabi in 2022, Vettel was joined by his father, Norbert in the Aston Martin garage.

Vettel Sr has given a lot of time and effort to help his son achieve his dream. So on his last day, it was only fitting for his father to accompany him.

Sebastian Vettel is scary

Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Vettel Sr revealed that he and his family poured everything into helping Vettel achieve his dream.

He recalled that this whole journey started in 1994 and he believes that if they had already dreamt of F1 with the young Vettel being only 8 years old, it would have been a mistake.

The entire family lived for Seb’s career and they took one thing at a time and approached everything step-wise. Although, racing was not all that the young German was passionate about.

He was studious. Vettel was as committed to his schoolwork as he was to his racecraft.

Vettel used to get late because he was at school

Furthermore, Norbert revealed that he used to receive all kinds of weird questions on the track. He said that sometimes they used to get late for practice on Friday and that was because the young Vettel was still at school.

Other parents on the track used to ask him “Does your son actually want to be a professor or a racing driver?” Today all envious people know the answer, he further added.

Times started to get even tougher when cash began to dry up for the Vettel family with sponsors disappearing. He recalled feeling fed up but they didn’t want to give up.

Norbert drove Vettel through Europe in a camper van and Seb would sleep in the trunk of the car at times.

He even recalled installing an extra tank in the VW bus so that they could drive from Germany to Italy without stopping for gas in expensive Switzerland.

