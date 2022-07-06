“A true genuine hero” – Lewis Hamilton made a terminally ill child’s dream come true

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton made five-year-old Isla’s wish come true by meeting her at the British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton had dedicated his Spanish Grand Prix points-finish to a terminally ill child who was his ‘inspiration’ to fight back on that weekend.

Five-year-old Isla was able to interact with Lewis Hamilton virtually through the telepresence robots present at the Spanish Grand Prix where she had asked Hamilton to win the race for her.

Looking back at it, the Mercedes driver said: “There was a young girl that I spoke to [on Saturday] who was my inspiration. Isla, a five-year-old that is terminally ill and said ‘Will you win the race for me’.”

“I said I don’t know if we will win but I will give it everything. So hopefully for me, that was a bit like a win and I would like to dedicate it to her.” After qualifying on Saturday, the Brit posted about his conversation with Isla on Instagram.

Lewis’ attitude was influenced by the five-year-old child, who inspired him to work harder for the rest of the season. the formula one champion’s heart melted when he learned that Isla, only five, has a terminal illness. Since then, his mind has been preoccupied with Isla’s condition.

Lewis had also mentioned, that this won’t be their last meeting and that he was looking forward to seeing her at Silverstone.

The Mercedes star posted about his chat with Isla on Instagram after meeting her and wrote, “today at the track I had to work extra hard to focus. That’s because today I met a beautiful little girl Isla and her parents.”

“She’s so full of light, her smile alone brought more happiness than I can put into words. I learned that Isla’s only 5 years old and terminally ill. It’s shattered my heart. Seeing her smile and strength is the greatest gift and I just want to thank Isla and her parents for sharing that with me.”

“I cannot wait to see you at Silverstone and give you a hug and thank you in person. I’m going to give everything tomorrow and the rest of this season for you, Isla.”

When Isla finally met the seven-time world champion

Isla has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and when her parents found out about her illness; they asked her where she would like to go on a holiday and which places, she would like to see. To this, her only wish was to go and see Lewis.

As promised, the Mercedes star kept his word and did meet the five-year-old at the British Grand Prix. Isla’s mom took to her Instagram to share “what a true gentleman” Lewis is and posted a photo of Lewis hugging Isla, “a photo I will treasure forever” she said.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the kindness you showed to Isla over the weekend; even stopping during your busiest times to give her a quick cuddle. Thank you for making my little girl smile.” She concluded.

