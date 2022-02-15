“We have a new era, we have a new car”– Williams explains why they removed Ayrton Senna logo from their new car

Williams has been using an Ayrton Senna logo on their cars ever since he died while competing for them, but now the team moves away.

On Tuesday, Wiliams released its car for the 2022 season. But this time an important detail was missing: the S logo dedicated to Ayrton Sennas has been implanted ever since the F1 legend died in a fatal accident back in 1994 while driving for Williams.

Though, in return Williams have dedicated an area to Senna in their museum. But what did Williams think before removing Senna’s logo? Williams boss Jost Capito explains that it was time for Williams to move on from the tragedy.

“The decision was that we want to move on in the future,” said Capito. “We have a new era, we have a new car and we have refurbished also our museum, where we have a special area to celebrate Ayrton.”

“I think we have to look now into the future and not show the drivers the ‘S’ all the time they get in the car and be reminded of what happened.”

“I think it’s time for the team to move on and be very honourable to Senna and have a very dedicated space in the museum to honour him there.”

Williams aim to have a better season in 2022

The 2021 season was amazing for Williams. The team soared from the end of the table to the P8 in the constructors’ standings. Moreover, they got 23 points on their charts after two years of drought.

Now, going into the 2022 season, they have Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi at their disposal. With them, the team would be aiming to get into the midfield.

Now, it remains to be seen how well they will perform going into a season with new regulations.

