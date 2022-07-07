“$200 Million Yacht and the world’s most expensive car” – How Aston Martin CEO Lawrence Stroll spends his $3 Billion fortune

Lawrence Stroll owns one of the most expensive cars of all time alongside a $200 Million yacht as part of his $3 billion fortune.

Lawrence Stroll is the father of Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. The Canadian Businessman is one of the leading contributors to the motorsport industry.

Stroll Sr. alongside a few investors bought the Force India F1 team. They rebranded it as the Racing Point F1 team for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He is married to Brazilian fashion designer Raquel Diniz whose clients include Princess Marie of Denmark and actress Emily Blunt. Previously, he was married to Claire-Anne Callens who is the mother of Lance and Chloe Stroll.

Lawrence Stroll $3 Billion wealth

Lawrence Stroll’s full name is actually Lawrence Sheldon Strulović, son of fashion importer Leo Strulovitch. His father was one of the pioneers of bringing Ralph Lauren and Pierre Cardin to the Canadian industry.

Stroll Sr. had a successful IPO alongside Silas Chou in 2011. He also invested in Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors, however, sold his stake in 2014.

He is the part-owner and CEO of legendary British car manufacturer Aston Martin and introduced it to the Formula One world in 2021. The Racing Point team was also rebranded to Aston Martin racing in 2021.

Lawrence Stroll, Ferrari 330 P4. pic.twitter.com/LMmN64pa5D — Demetriou Neto (@NetoDemetriou) January 31, 2022

Lawrence Stroll’s $200 Million Superyacht and the World’s most expensive car

Stroll spends his $3 Billion fortunes in many different places. He once owned a $200 Million superyacht and another 62-meter-long yacht named Faith.

However, the biggest price possession at his place is one of the world’s most expensive cars ever. Stroll has a huge vintage Ferrari collection, but the Ferrari 250 GTO stands out.

That car costs a staggering $70 million. Few other Ferrari models include a rare 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB which he bought for $25 Million in 2013.

The largest yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix was “Faith,” a 316-ft boat worth $200M. (h/t @espn) pic.twitter.com/My5WDJpKCQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 24, 2021

