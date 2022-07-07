“From $43 Million Penthouse to giving away $20 Million for noble causes” – How Lewis Hamilton lives and spends his $285 Million net worth

Lewis Hamilton spends his $285 million net worth by buying hypercars, and penthouses and also donating to charity.

Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the GOATs of Formula One history. He has won seven world championships and has broken almost all F1 records to date.

Hamilton’s net worth according to various sources is about $285 million as of 2022. Moreover, he currently is the 19th highest-paid athlete of the year behind LeBron James and Lionel Messi.

He signed a new contract with Mercedes keeping him on the team till 2023. His contract is valued at well over $147 Million for the two years.

Lewis Hamilton’s $43 Million penthouses and F1 customized cars

Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to showing off his hard-earned money to the masses. Apart from his Formula One endeavor, he also acts as the face of many brands.

These brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, and MV Augusta Motorcycles. He earns well over $12 Million via his endorsement deals.

The Briton spends his money on luxurious houses in Monte Carlo, London. Moreover, he recently sold his $43 million New York penthouse.

His other interests include spending on cars. He bought two $2.6 Million Mercedes cars which includes his own F1 car’s engine for his dad and himself. Besides, other cars include the $1.15 Million McLaren P1 and $2.72 Million Mercedes-AMG Project One.

Lewis Hamilton’s donation to noble causes

Few of the Seven-time World Champion’s wealth also goes to a charitable cause. Hamilton is a philanthropist who inspires other people via his own life stories.

He ranked 5th on The Sunday Times’ 2022 Giving List for most charitable donations. The Briton donated almost 7% of his 2022 wealth for noble causes.

Moreover, Hamilton also embraces bringing diversity to Formula One motorsport. He partnered alongside SkySports for Mission 44 empowering people from underprivileged communities by donating $20 Million for the same.