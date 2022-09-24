5 GP Winner Charles Leclerc drivers Ferrari’s 1967 Spaghetti car

Charles Leclerc recently took out Ferrari’s famous 1967 Spaghetti car out for a spin at the Fiorano circuit.

Ferrari is the most iconic team in Formula 1 history. They have won the most number of races and World Championships of all teams, and in the course of doing so have produced some iconic cars.

Michael Schumacher’s F2004 and Niki Lauda’s 312 T are examples of some well-known Ferrari F1 cars. One car, however, that’s considered to be infamous of sorts is the Ferrari 312F1. It was one of the worst chassis ever built by the Italian outfit, as it won just three races out of 38 attempts (not great by Ferrari’s standards).

Their current F1 driver Charles Leclerc is one of the most popular drivers on the grid today. Earlier this year, he took Niki Lauda’s Title winning 312B out for a spin in Monaco, before crashing at the Rascasse.

Charles Leclerc's crash in Monaco with Niki Lauda's Ferrari was due to a total left brake failure.

In spite of that, Ferrari decided to trust him with another historic car. This time, however, the car he was in control of was the 312F1, which was known as the ‘Spaghetti car’.

Charles Leclerc takes the Spaghetti car out for a spin at Ferrari’s track

The Ferrari 312 F1 is equipped with a 3.0-liter V12 engine. In 1967, the maximum race distance was lowered from 312.5 miles to 250 miles. The allowed engine capacity also increased from 1.5 to 3.0 liter.

The car was known as ‘Spaghetti‘ because of it’s exhaust system. It was different compared to other F1 cars, and resembled the famous Italian dish. The 312 F1 produced 400 horsepower but it was not fast enough out on track. In spite of that, it’s a piece of history and Ferrari decided to assemble it once again for Leclerc to try it out.

F1 greats like Lorenzo Bandini, Andrea De Adamich and John Surtees have driven this car before.

The 24-year-old took it out for a spin around Fiorano earlier this week. Ferrari’s social media account posted a picture of the Monegasque in the car, driving it.

In the current F1 season, Leclerc is second in the Drivers’ Championship standings. The 5 GP winner is 116-points behind leader Max Verstappen with just six races to go.

