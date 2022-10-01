$5 million a year driver George Russell reveals what he will save in case his house catches fire

George Russell revealed that he will save his F2 Championship-winning helmet in case his house ever catches fire.

Russell made his F1 debut in 2019 on the back of winning the previous year’s F2 Title. He joined Williams and stayed with the British outfit for three whole seasons. However, during his time in Williams, he couldn’t show the world how good he really can be because of the car’s position at the back of the grid.

In 2022, his dream move to Mercedes was finally confirmed. The 24-year-old joined a team that had dominated the sport for eight previous seasons. Unfortunately for Russell, the Silver Arrows did not cope well with the regulation changes of 2022. Red Bull and Ferrari leaped over them, and they are yet to win a race this season.

Despite this, he has guided his W13 to seven podium finishes and has been one of F1’s most consistent drivers this season.

Russell appeared in a podcast, ‘Pod to Survive’ where he narrated a scary incident about his house catching fire once. There, he also revealed what he would save first in case something ever happened again.

Would definitely save something that’s meaningful, says George Russell

The hosts of the podcast asked Russell what thing he would be saving first in case his house ever catches fire again. They added the situation where everyone in his family, including his pets (if any) would be out of harm’s way when Russell had to make a decision.

The Mercedes driver took a little bit of time to come up with a concrete answer, but he admitted that his most meaningful possession in his house would be his helmet.

“Probably one of my helmets,” he answered. “Probably the helmet I won the Formula 2 Championships in. Now in F1, we have quite a lot of helmets. But when you raced in these junior formulas, you got one for the whole season.”

“That has been most meaningful, because winning the F2 Championship. That season for me was so meaningful because it got me that chance in Formula 1.”

Russell, who earns $5 million a year from his Mercedes contract, currently rents a flat in London, but there were talks of him moving to Monaco soon, just like most of his F1 contemporaries have done in the last few years.

