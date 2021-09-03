“50-50″– Yuki Tsunoda on his chances to remain in Formula 1 in 2022

“50-50″– Yuki Tsunoda reveals his chances to remain in Formula 1 next year with inconsistent performances in his rookie year.
Yuki Tsunoda broke into Formula 1 with massive hype, and he backed it with an impressive performance on his debut in Bahrain, but from there onwards, he has seen a dip in his performances and a repeated number of unforced errors resulting in crashes.
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has specifically been critical of Tsunoda’s discipline and publically expressed his displeasure, mounting all this, the Japanese sensation doesn’t have a long rope with Alpha Tauri.
Seeing his own situation, Tsunoda has now claimed that his chances of remaining in F1 are 50-50 and claimed that he needs more consistency to cement his future with F1.
Easy does it, Yuki!
Tsunoda has a spin in the opening moments of FP1 #DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/yqdbzfInBS
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2021
“50-50,” he replied. “It was really up and down, it was not a very consistent season. I think I need to have more consistency.”
Yuki Tsunoda has 2022 to fall back on
Even if Tsunoda is sceptical of his chances, Red Bull is willing to show faith in the Japanese International and brought him to F1 in 2020, keeping a two-year window for him to develop.
If the 21-year-old racing driver fails to perform in 2022, then it might end up being a problem for him, as Red Bull’s academy has a brilliant set of a batch in F2 as of now, and even Alex Albon currently stands without a team.
Though the Thai-born driver is speculated to join either Alfa Romeo or Williams next year, Tsunoda may not have a threat from Albon, and he certainly has the challenge to face from his juniors.
Now, Tsunoda could only wish for the other half of 2021 to be better than the former and fortify his prospect with the team.