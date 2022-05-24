“$53,000 fine incoming”– Lewis Hamilton almost touches Red Bull; FIA could be involved after Red Bull asks context

Lewis Hamilton was spotted passing by Sergio Perez’s Red Bull car; F1 Twitter calls out media for giving improper context to images.

Teams are delicate about their car designs, especially if they’re at the top of the grid. Thus, even touching other cars after the race completion is no less than a sin for the FIA as it could attract the drivers a hefty fine.

Last year, Max Verstappen was charged around $53,000 for touching Mercedes’ W12 right after the race. Now, Lewis Hamilton, who was passing by cars way after the end of the race, was seen passing by Red Bull’s rear through a narrow channel.

The Briton was spotted having a proper look at the car at that time. Seeing the proximity, many Red Bull fans have asked for a similar fine to Hamilton by FIA. Though, many fans retracted after a video appeared where Hamilton passed by the car without touching it.

Hamilton spotted touching the Red Bull rear wing. €50,000 fine incoming

@VortexF1podcast pic.twitter.com/02vT2LS96J — WTF1 (@wtf1official) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Erik van Haren reveals Red Bull has sought FIA to give the context to the images that appeared. The Milton-Keynes-based team is yet to provide an official statement on it. Meanwhile, Mercedes defended the seven-time world champion.

Red Bull zou de FIA om opheldering hebben gevraagd, na het opduiken van deze foto van Lewis Hamilton. Volgens Mercedes is er niets aan de hand. "Lewis liep terug naar de paddock na zijn antidopingtest en heeft geen auto’s aangeraakt." #F1 https://t.co/O5aM7Z1VL5 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) May 24, 2022

According to the rules, the cars aren’t allowed to be touched at Parc Ferme. The Twitter users have pointed out that this incident didn’t happen at Parc Ferme, so technically, Hamilton can get away with it.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals how his bulldog Roscoe earns more than average human

F1 Twitter anticipating what will happen with Lewis Hamilton

In the aftermath of this video, Twitter saw another battle between Verstappen and Hamilton fans. Many think it would be absolutely ridiculous to penalize Hamilton over this. Meanwhile, fans have also called out the media for their careless reporting.

Thank goodness for the video to provide context in a situation that would generate unnecessary criticisms without it. Sir Lewis clearly squeezing behind the red bull to avoid touching it. As you were folks #LewisHamilton #F1 https://t.co/GL6tsPc5Ej — DNF1 (@dnf1_official) May 24, 2022

That is how propaganda works. Taking still image from a video showing that he just passed behind it litteraly trying not to touch it https://t.co/4C7ivKGCp1 — Nikolay Panayotov ❤️ (@NikolayPan04) May 24, 2022

This picture of LH popped up and there are claims that he should be fined (similar to Max in Brazil 2021). On the right is the article Max breached: Article 2.5.1 of the FIA ISC. It doesn’t look like Lewis is touching Checo’s car, but if he did, it wasn’t in Parc Ferme anymore. pic.twitter.com/otXvipBqee — deni (@fiagirly) May 24, 2022

Also read: Lewis Hamilton makes bold claims after an impressive fifth position finish at the Spanish Grand Prix