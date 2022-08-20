6 podium winner Lando Norris does not know what Torque means in F1

Lando Norris is a six-time podium winner and is currently the star driver of the McLaren F1 team but he does not know what torque means.

McLaren driver Lando Norris has scored six podium finishes with the team. He debuted in F1 in 2019 with the Woking-based team alongside Carlos Sainz and has since been with the team with the 2022 season being his fourth year in F1.

F1 drivers participate in a number of feeder series and karting championships from a very young age to create a profile worthy of entering the pinnacle of motorsport.

Norris began his racing career at the age of seven and has since been a racing car driver. It is obvious to assume that a driver with such an extensive profile who participates in F1 would understand basic mechanical terminologies relating to the car or engine.

However, it is not the case with the 22-year-old driver. In the latest episode of Would You Rather with F1 drivers released by F1 on YouTube, the Briton was asked to choose between more horsepower or more torque.

To which, Norris said, “I still don’t know what torque is, so more horsepower.”

Also Read: Lando Norris claims he isn’t playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star

Lando Norris does not let a sh*t job weigh him down

With four years of racing under his belt, Norris is one of the youngest and very experienced drivers on the grid.

In the early stages of his career, the young Briton suffered from mental struggles that would make him question his calibre as an F1 driver. He would often doubt his own abilities to perform on the track and instances of underperformance would weigh him down.

But now after four years, the 22-year-old has a way to tackle his mental struggles. He says that he has found a balance between F1 and his private life.

He revealed that now he feels comfortable and he is performing very well. Teamed with Daniel Ricciardo since the 2021 season, Norris has repeatedly shown his talents on the track. He has outperformed much experienced Ricciardo on many occasions.

“I’m also able to live a good life, and can relax when I’m away from Formula 1, and not just think ‘what do I have to do for next time, because ‘I’ve done a sh*t job here’ or whatever, which is just a little bit more what I was like a few years ago.”

“You’d just think, ‘why did I do badly there? Why am I not good enough in that position?’ and just constantly think about it. You don’t feel like you can relax.”

“Whereas now I feel like I’ve got Formula 1, I’m doing everything I can and efficiently to do the best job I can in that. But then I can also live a life away from it,” Norris said.

Also Read: $96 million contract allows Lando Norris to enjoy time away from F1