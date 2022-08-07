F1

“I’m trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as I can”– Lando Norris claims he isn’t playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star

"I'm trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as I can"– Lando Norris claims he isn't playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Multi-Billionaire Kanye West drew comparisons to LeBron James while taking shots at Michael Jordan
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I'm trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as I can"– Lando Norris claims he isn't playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star
“I’m trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as I can”– Lando Norris claims he isn’t playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star

Lando Norris clarifies that he is trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as possible…