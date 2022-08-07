“I’m trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as I can”– Lando Norris claims he isn’t playing mind games with $50 Million worth F1 star

Lando Norris clarifies that he is trying to help Daniel Ricciardo as much as possible instead of playing mind games with him.

Ever since Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren, he has failed to establish himself as a consistent performer. The Australian race driver is now on the verge of being axed by the Woking-based team.

On the other hand, his teammate- Lando Norris, with far less experience in F1, has had the edge over him for a long. Thus, the question was asked to Norris whether he is playing mind games with Ricciardo.

In response, Norris outright rejected the claim. On the contrary, he has claimed that he has been helping Ricciardo as much he could, as better performances by the Honey badger would only help the team to defeat Alpine in the championship.

“Mind games? In what way? What mind games can I play?” Norris laughed when speaking to media, including RacingNews365.com. “No, it’s the opposite. I’m trying to help him as much as I can. It’s for the benefit of us as a team, to try and beat Alpine at the end of the day.”

keep your hands off of daniel ricciardo’s mclaren seat pic.twitter.com/MSxIEU0mrk — liz ☽︎ 19 (@soylagoxln) August 5, 2022

Also read: When Lewis Hamilton stepped aside Mercedes employee to wave at $85 million Hollywood star

Lando Norris is willing to help his teammate even more

Norris claims that this is not the limit he has set to help his teammate. He claims he is willing to help even more than he would normally. So that Ricciardo could help in defeating closing Alpine.

A reminder of the real Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, keep the love alive no matter what🧡 pic.twitter.com/nrsnTGMqlJ — Lando Norris Fans (@Norrislandofans) August 5, 2022

“He sees everything that I see in terms of data and everything,” the Briton explained. “I’m offering more help than what I normally would, let’s say. If we were fighting for a World Championship, I’m saying more things than maybe what I would do!”

“That’s what we need for the team. It’s what I want for the team at the minute. So yeah, [it’s] the opposite of mind games, whatever that is – mind soothing!”

Also read: F1 store puts “almost gone” next to $76 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren merchandise