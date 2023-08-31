6 Years After Special Gesture by Lewis Hamilton, Stephen Curry ‘Drives’ Red Bull Post Mercedes Star Choosing Lebron James as His GOAT

Back in 2017, the worlds of F1 and NBA collided as Lewis Hamilton and Steph Curry joined hands for a game of golf. While here, Hamilton gifted one of his helmets to the greatest three-point shooter of the basketball in history. Now, 6 years later, Hamilton chose the NBA’s all-time leading point scorer, LeBron James, as the GOAT. Meanwhile, a recent Twitter post by Curry shows him driving Hamilton’s fiercest rival’s car on a racing sim.

Back when Lewis Hamilton and Curry met, they shared immense respect for each other. Both athletes, through their media accounts, shared about meeting each other in Asia while also showing mutual admiration for what they have achieved in their respective areas of expertise. Hamilton gifting his helmet to Curry served as another sign of the admiration he held for the Point Guard. However, the latest actions by both athletes might be indicative of their loyalties lying elsewhere.

Steph Curry drives a Red Bull

In the latest series of photos uploaded by Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry, he is driving a race car on a simulator. The car is none other than Max Verstappen‘s RB19. The caption on the post read-

“Had a blast in the Player’s Lounge at the @UnderratedGolf #CurryCup Championship. Big thanks to @CDWCorp and @HP for their partnership to make this happen.”

However, while he did play in a Red Bull car, Curry showed no real signs of an inclination towards the two-time defending world champion. While he seemed to enjoy his time playing the F1 game, there was nothing to suggest the 36-year-old had switched camps with the Red Bull team enjoying an unparalleled level of success.

However, the same can’t be said about the 7-time world champion as he has been in awe of what LeBron James has achieved in the world of Basketball. The Mercedes driver considers James to be his GOAT and has always shown his support for the Power Forward.

LeBron James will always be Lewis Hamilton’s GOAT

Whenever the topic of Basketball has come up, Hamilton has always favored James over everyone. The Briton has been open in his admiration for the Lakers’ player and often attends the Lakers games. The only other player who can come close to James to be admired highly by Hamilton is Michael Jordan. The six-time NBA champion, often regarded as the true GOAT of Basketball, has a huge fan in the 38-year-old driver.

With the penultimate race of the season taking place in Las Vegas, there is a huge possibility the Briton will take a detour and head to a Basketball game or two. While racing will certainly be a priority for him in November, heading to the court won’t be too far off the top of his list of things to do in Vegas.