Luisinha Oliveira Strikes a Chord With Fernando Alonso Two Years After Breakup With Lando Norris

Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira and McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris broke up in September 2022. Since then, Oliveira has barely made an appearance for any F1 event. However, that changed recently when she caught up with Fernando Alonso for a promotional event.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, Aston Martin organized a promotional event in partnership with Hugo Boss. After attending the event, Oliveira took to Instagram and posted multiple pictures and a story.

As seen in the video below, Oliveira seemed happy to meet Alonso and the two exchanged a few words. After attending this event, Alonso resumed his duties at the Spanish Grand Prix, where he is also competing with Oliveira’s ex-boyfriend Lando Norris.

As for Norris, he not only seems to be having a brilliant time on the track but also off it. He is rumored to be dating Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend Magui Corceiro, who he has met multiple times in the recent past.

Neither Norris nor Corceiro confirm or deny dating rumors but continue to meet

Lando Norris was first spotted with Magui Corceiro last year, a time when the Portuguese model was yet rumored to be dating Joao Felix. Soon after, Corceiro broke up with Felix but continued to meet Norris.

Fans believe that the two most recently were spotted in Porto when Corceiro was on vacation with her friends. One of Corceiro’s friends had put up an Instagram story of their time vacationing in Porto when suddenly fans “apparently” heard Norris’ voice.

Although there is no confirmation whether the man in the background is Lando Norris or not, it would not come as a surprise if it was him since neither he nor Corceiro have made any kind of effort to hide their outings. They have only remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The only time Norris seemingly opened up on his relationship status was during a lie detector test. When host Simon Lazenby asked the Briton if he had many girlfriends, the 24-year-old hilariously replied, “Yes”. As for Corceiro, she recently claimed in a podcast that she is still single.

“I think people don’t like to see me single. And every month, they try to get me a boyfriend. But no, I’m really single,” said the Portuguese model. Although neither Norris nor Corceiro have said anything about their relationship with each other, fans will continue with their speculations because of how often the two meet each other.