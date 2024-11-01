Max Verstappen Says ‘It’s Strange’ That Charles Leclerc Didn’t Get Punished For Cursing

Max Verstappen gives Charles Leclerc a look after the race during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2024.

The FIA recently announced a strict crackdown on swearing, warning that punishments would be handed out if drivers used cuss words in front of the media. Max Verstappen experienced this firsthand, receiving a community service sentence in Singapore last month. However, when it came to Charles Leclerc, the situation played out differently, leaving Verstappen surprised.

In Mexico City last weekend, Leclerc ended up using the f-word accidently during the post-race press conference, but the FIA did not penalize the Monegasque driver.

“Verstappen said he found it strange that Charles Leclerc cursed in a press conference in Mexico [and] did not have to answer to the stewards. Verstappen was given a community service order earlier in Singapore,” Dutch journalist Erik van Haren wrote on X.

in Mexico niet heeft hoeven te verantwoorden bij de stewards. Verstappen kreeg eerder in Singapore dus een taakstraf. Verwachting is echter dat Leclerc morgen alsnog een oproep krijgt om zich te melden bij de wedstrijdleiding. 2/2 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) October 31, 2024

There was a difference in the way Verstappen and Leclerc swore, however. The Red Bull driver described his RB20 car as “f*cked” just a day after the FIA urged drivers to keep their language in check, plus he seemed rather unapologetic about it. Leclerc on the other hand, recognized his mistake as soon as he uttered the forbidden word.

Verstappen, however, felt that the punishments counted only for him. During media day in Sao Paolo, he said,

“I mean, apparently it only counts for me anyway, because after the race someone was swearing, and he didn’t get anything for it so.. I guess we’re allowed to swear again?”

It turns out that no one escapes the watchful eyes of the FIA. Van Haren also explained that the Ferrari driver may still be summoned to report to the Stewards this weekend to answer for his actions from last weekend.

Verstappen needs the FIA’s clean chit to retain chances of his world title in Brazil

While Verstappen was curious about the doings of the FIA, he will be hoping for their good graces and his own luck in Brazil, this weekend. He suffered engine issues in Mexico and barely survived a grid penalty for an extra ICU component — as the team fixed the glitch on their power unit.

In any case, Verstappen cannot afford any more penalties to his name going into the last four races of the 2024 season. Lando Norris has just a 47-point deficit to the three-time world champion in the driver’s standings.

Last time around, the Red Bull driver’s P6 finish helped Norris cut a substantial chunk out of his lead. If any unforeseen circumstances or disciplinary issues force the FIA’s hand, the Dutchman could miss out on defending his title from an advantageous position.