$60,000,000 Salaried Max Verstappen With His New Venture Aims to Support People Close to Him in Various Racing Avenues

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly the most sought-after driver in Formula 1 right now and no wonder he is paid $60,000,000 a year by Red Bull. Therefore, with all the wealth he amassed so far, the Dutchman who is an extreme racing fanatic decided to give something back to his own racing fraternity. As with his racing venture Verstappen.com, he aims to give back to people close to him who have an interest in racing.

This is solely because the two-time world champion is a racing enthusiast and has interest in other racing series such as 24 Hours of Le Mans, 24 Hours of Daytona of the Endurance series, and so on.

Therefore, with the racing drivers he is willing to push, he is aiming to expand them everywhere, from on-track racing to sim racing and DTM racing to GTWC racing.

Max Verstappen on his ‘baby project’ and future endeavors

Verstappen has recently opened up on his baby project Verstappen.com racing and how everything started with Team Redline. There, he spoke about his future endeavors and his plans for moving ahead.

Talking about this, he said in an interview with Dutch Formule1, “It is still somewhat in its infancy. At Verstappen.com Racing we sponsor and support various racing activities of people close to me through advice and advice.”

With this, the two-time world champion also wants people to be more serious about sim racing. Even though it does not have as much importance as F1, NASCAR, or Formula E, which are on-track races, Verstappen wants to change the perspective.

What Verstappen is willing to take his racing venture ahead?

As per the report, Max Verstappen is all set to start his team with GT3 races. On this, he said, “We will start in the GT3 class and then we will see where the ship ends up at some point. If it runs aground.”

To top it off, he will also have a renowned racer race for him in the GT3 class, and they are most likely to be from his sim racing team or people who are very close and talented race-wise.

All in all, Verstappen himself could be seen racing in other series once he gets done with F1. The Dutch driver spoke about this multiple times and the Endurance series is most likely to be his next destiny.