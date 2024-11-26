David Coulthard Rules Out Lewis Hamilton From the List of Current F1 Drivers Who Would Be His Wingman

F1 drivers’ social life is often under the radar, particularly whom they are dating, and what cars and watches they possess, among other things. Lewis Hamilton is one person who is always in the limelight for his off-track life. While people would love to hang out with the British driver, former F1 driver David Coulthard may not want to do so.

The 13-time Grand Prix winner answered a question on the Drive to Wynn podcast about who among the current drivers would he want to make his wingman. On this, Coulthard named three drivers — Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc.

It was surprising to see that the 53-year-old chose all these young drivers whose age is almost half of his. He also gave his reasoning about why he won’t choose Hamilton. “I wouldn’t see myself, going out and being in the same environment with Lewis because I just think we are so different”, he said.

Coulthard explained that he had seen Hamilton since a very young age as the future now seven-time champion was a young driver within McLaren’s development program when he drove for them. However, Coulthard explained that he likes individuals who are “uncomplicated” and from the “what you see is what you get” category.

Hamilton is certainly a unique personality from the F1 grid in that regard. The 39-year-old often attends fashion events, and music festivals, and pursues other interests which have introduced him to a variety of people from different spheres of life.

That is why, he feels at home when he visits the USA, a country that often takes sports, including F1, to a different plane in terms of the show. But Coulthard explained that other F1 drivers don’t resonate with that atmosphere.

The American show isn’t natural for F1

Americans elevate every sport with its entertainment element to maximize its commercial value. With the three F1 races that the USA hosts, there is a similar trend visible, which wasn’t well-received by many drivers in recent years.

The Miami and Las Vegas GP, in particular, had introduction ceremonies that made drivers feel awkward and out of place with its over-the-top hype. Many drivers felt it was unnecessary and distracted them from their preparation for the race. Coulthard said, “That’s the thing that doesn’t really work when we try and Americanize the sport”.

While he acknowledges how America has “supercharged” F1 as a sport, he reasoned that “a lot of the Formula 1 drivers aren’t really performers”. So, they may not be able to play to the cue during such events that have a lot of glitz and glamor.