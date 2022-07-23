6’1 Esteban Ocon finally meets the12-year-old artist of his special French Grand Prix helmet

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was recently united with the 12-year-old maker of his special home Grand Prix helmet.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is gearing up for his home Grand Prix as the Formula 1 calendar shifts to the Paul Ricard Track in Le Castellet for the French GP.

This race will be more significant for the 25-year-old as himself being a Frenchman is also competing for a French team, making him the ultimate French representative for this weekend.

To make matters even more unique, Ocon is sporting a custom newly designed helmet that celebrates France and Évreux, the place where he was born.

When Esteban Ocon finally met his young fan and the designer of his helmet

A few months ago, The Alpine rider asked his fans to create a unique helmet for his home race in France until recently, when he selected the work of a 12-year-old Englishman.

This unique helmet is the work of Esteban Ocon’s fan, William. The young Briton created this helmet using the colours from the French, alpine, and Évreux flags. The French flag and the french team are represented by the red, white, and blue colours. The blue flag of Évreux with the municipal arms and the “Azure three fleurs de lis” in the centre is placed at the back of the helmet.

Ocon mentioned that he liked having the flag of his birthplace; Évreux on his helmet although he had trouble drawing it.

Esteban tweeted, “The red, white, and blue colours are for the French flag and Alpine. I liked the flag of Évreux, where you were born although I found it hard to draw. I hope you like it. Thank you William for designing my helmet for my home race. I love it and can’t wait to wear it.”

Ahead of the French GP, the Alpine driver finally met his young fan and the designer of his helmet. Esteban recently posted a photo with the Briton holding his helmet, revealing the artist behind his special helmet.

Also read: Charles Leclerc feels partly French after anthem goof-up in 2017 F2 Championship

Esteban Ocon on having his own grandstand at the Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix

Ocon heads into his home Grand Prix fresh off a season-high 13-point performance in Austria. The race marked the Frenchman’s 100th F1 start, a significant milestone that became a reality faster than he expected.

As F1 heads to Le Castellet to battle with the heat and a circuit known for overtaking opportunities; Ocon is even more excited for his home race as he will be having his own grandstand at the Paul Ricard Circuit.

“There isn’t a feeling quite like racing in your own country and seeing the passion of the home fans when arriving to the circuit; or, in the grandstands when driving past,” Ocon said, previewing his home race.

“I’ll also have my own grandstand this weekend which is a first for me and a dream come true,” he added. “I know the atmosphere will be amazing in the ‘Esteban Ocon Grandstand’ and throughout the grounds in what is a sold-out race weekend.

“It’s always special going back to Le Castellet; a track we all know well,” the winner of the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix said.

Also read: When Mika Hakkinen was wrongly accused of calling 7-time world champion ‘too arrogant’