“They played the French anthem for me” – Charles Leclerc feels partly French after anthem goof-up in 2017 F2 Championship

Charles Leclerc believes he has deep-rooted Italian and French connections in him owing to the time he spent in the two countries.

Charles Leclerc hails from the tiny Mediterranean Principality of Monaco. The microstate is bounded by the French Riviera on three sides and the sea on the other.

Yet the small country of Monaco is one of the richest nations in the World. Owing largely to the dazzling casinos and low-income tax which attracts the global ultra-rich who seek some warm southern European weather.

Monaco is just a few kilometres away from the Italian border. And just 2 hours away from Le Castellet, home of the French GP.

Charles has a nomad with the three countries, Italy, France and Monaco. He has spent years in the three nations and is fluent in French and Italian.

The Monagesque has been mistaken as a French national. Especially after winning the 2017 F2 championship in Jerez. The French national anthem was played instead when Leclerc stood on the top step of the podium.

Remembering the incident, Leclerc chuckles, “I already speak French. When I won in Formula 2, they played the French anthem for me!”

But the Monagesque self identifies himself as partly French and Italian on the inside. He explained what the two countries mean to him.

Leclerc added, “My biggest connection with France is that everything started here for me in motorsport. I started in Brignoles, 60 km from Le Castellet. Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday when I didn’t have school, I came here with my father.”

“But I also spent a good part of my childhood in Italy. After my early days in France, I spent 10 years in Italy. I grew up with Italians in my teenage years, so yes, I feel Italian too.”

Charles Leclerc early years before racing

Charles Leclerc is undoubtedly one of Ferrari’s best drivers in the current generation. He joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and has been with the team ever since.

Charles was born and raised in Monaco. He started racing under the guidance of his father Herve Leclerc. Herve was a racer himself and has raced in F3.

Herve was best friends with Philippe Bianchi, whose son Jules was extremely close to Charles. Jules and Charles grew up together and went Karting in Brignoles.

After Jules joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, he paved way for Charles who excelled in F3 and F2. Leclerc joined Ferrari’s academy in 2016 and relocated to Italy.

He would race for Sauber in 2018. He got his move to Ferrari in 2019 where he would partner with 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel.

