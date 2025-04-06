6’5” Tall Toto Wolff’s Height One of the Bizarre Reasons Why He Is Not Attending Japanese GP

One of the most recognizable faces in the F1 paddock, Toto Wolff, has decided to opt out of traveling to the Japanese GP weekend for the third year in a row.

The Austrian first missed the Suzuka race in 2023 because of knee surgery recovery, after which he sat out the 2024 edition as well. And ahead of the ongoing outing, it was revealed that Wolff would be absent once again. But why Japan?

Suzuka is one of the most iconic races on the calendar. The track has a rich history, with some of F1’s best Grands Prix taking place there. Many drivers, including four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and current challenger Lando Norris, have called it immensely fun to drive on.

For Wolff, however, there’s a problem—his height.

At 6’5″, Wolff is the tallest team principal in the paddock. Maybe even the tallest person who is a part of the traveling circus. And journalist Kym Illman feels that it’s what makes him want to avoid traveling to Japan, a country where things are built shorter.

“I’ve had numerous cuts on my head walking through doors,” the veteran F1 photographer said about his experience in Japan thus far. “And Toto is taller than me, so that is one part of the reason why he’s not here.”

It’s not uncommon for taller people to face these issues in Japan, a country where the average height for men is 5’7″. Things—like doors, chairs, tables, and beds—are built accordingly. So, for someone with Wolff’s build, it would be difficult to adjust, even if it is for just four days. Plus, as Illman also revealed, team principals don’t need to attend every race on the calendar.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff will miss the Japanese Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/uh8pk5rq3f — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) March 29, 2025

The main reason Wolff isn’t trackside in Suzuka is to take some time off for himself. With 24 races on a hectic calendar, those working in F1 spend nearly three-fourths of the year without a break. Taking his health (and height) into account, Wolff likely felt that skipping Japan was the right decision.

Height always a problem for Wolff

Before getting into the world of business, banking, and eventually motorsports management, Wolff started out as a racing driver. But in his own admission, he was too slow. However, a lack of talent wasn’t the reason behind the same.

The Mercedes boss simply revealed that he was too tall to fit into the car.

“Being a racing driver is all about fitting in the car,” he said in a Forbes interview two years ago. “Since I have grown pretty tall in my 20s, it wouldn’t have been anywhere easy to fit in a Formula 1 car because they are very small.”

F1 cockpits are small, which is why drivers are required to be lean. And although there’s no official height limit in any form of racing, for someone as tall as Wolff, fitting into that space would be both uncomfortable and far from ideal to extract the maximum pace.

Had Wolff been shorter, he might have made a name for himself in motorsport. Who knows? He could have been a Red Bull star since he drove for the team in the FIA GT Championship.

But history had other plans. The Austrian went on to lead a team in F1 that would become Red Bull’s biggest rival in every sense. And thanks to his management skills, Mercedes became eight-time world champions—and he, a billionaire.