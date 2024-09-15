Bernie Collins Reveals Problem She Faces With F1 Strategists After Switching to Broadcast: “I’m Terrible at That”

Bernie Collins is one of the few strategy engineers in Formula 1 who has transitioned into the role of an F1 analyst for Sky Sports and F1TV. While the experience as a strategist definitely gives her a unique perspective in analyzing races for viewers, the switch to broadcasting has not been without its challenges, which she shared in her book, ‘How to Win a Grand Prix: From Pit Lane to Podium – The Inside Track’.

As a strategist, Collins had access to huge amounts of real-time data to analyze everything from tire wear to pit-stop timings, all of which allowed her to make informed decisions for the team. However, being a broadcaster makes it difficult for her to analyze strategies with the same level of precision, which makes her realize the limitations the media always faced.

This change has left her dependent on current strategists for key information, something she admits in her book she is still getting used to. “Of course, with my background, I am now asked to go along the pit lane and see what I can discover — but I find I’m terrible at that. I hate asking people what they know, probably because I empathize with them too much,” she admitted.

However, during her time as a strategist, Collins had a much different relationship with the media. She explained how teams, including her own, would provide media members with useful information such as tire data and pit loss times without giving away too much as to what they were planning to do.

She also mentioned that her goal was always to be helpful to the media, but now, as a broadcaster, she’s on the other side of the fence.