“$7 million could get you a lot of lap time”– F1 bosses highlight why Max Verstappen title win would be illegit if Red Bull is find in violation

F1 bosses tell why it’s wrong for Red Bull to spend $7 million in addition to the allotted budget and how it gives an unfair edge to Max Verstappen.

On Friday, a report by AMuS claimed that two teams had been found in breach of the 2021 budget cap. It further revealed that one team is in a minor breach meaning less than 5% of the total cap has been expanded.

The other is in major breach meaning more than 5% of the cap has been further exploited. The rumours suggest Red Bull is the latter with almost $7 Million additionally spent.

Thus, Ferrari and Mercedes have joined hands to speak against Red Bull for the alleged immoral advantage they gained. Ferrari race strategist Laurent Mekies reveals that a $7 million boost can increase immense lap time in a car.

https://t.co/wBvTAxaZXT – Mekies: Seven million has a big impact Now, as expected, it’s all about the budget ceiling. Mekies explains that even if it doesn’t sound like that much on paper, even $7 million could get you a lot of lap time. — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 1, 2022

No false accusations, please

Meanwhile, other teams have also started showing outrage at the alleged breach. While Haas boss Guenther Steiner and Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur want FIA to take strict action, they also don’t want to make false accusations considering Red Bull still pleads innocence.

Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims that the breach by Red Bull should be penalized, seeing a window of three years. Considering, Red Bull is accused of breaching last year’s budget, the advantage lingers to 2022 and 2023 too.

Thus, Wolff wants a punishment after seeing all these aspects. He also emphasized that his team had to fire more than 40 people because of the cap. So, it’s unfair to them too.

Meanwhile, Red Bull pleads innocence so far. Christian Horner argued against Wolff’s second point by claiming that even his team had to make 90 people redundant because of the budget cap.

As of now, FIA has taken cognizance of the situation and will investigate. Before the whole contingent heads for Japan, a verdict will probably be reached.

Max Verstappen can suffer

If Red Bull violates the budget cap, then Red Bull can see a huge penalty coming it’s way. The FIA will be obligated to take strict action as it wouldn’t want such a big precedent to be set over the cost cap.

Since it’s a major violation, Red Bull can get a small development window from the governing body and a cut down in the future budget. It will surely affect Red Bull and Verstappen’s interests, who were definitely eyeing an era of domination together.

