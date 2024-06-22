$7 Million Garage Doesn’t Stop Max Verstappen From Having This Ick

There always seems to be an interest in what F1 drivers drive after getting out of the fastest cars in the world. Three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, for example, boasts an incredible $7 million car collection. However, this doesn’t stop him from expressing resentment when someone talks too much about the details of their cars.

“When people are too excited about their cars and they keep waffling about it, I’m like, man, shut the f**k up honestly”, said Verstappen when asked about how he feels when people are overly into cars.

The Dutchman further explained how he wouldn’t talk about racing with his friends when he was away from the track.

One would expect someone like Verstappen, a three-time champion to boast about his car collection. But that isn’t the case. The Dutchman comes out as a caring, compassionate, and humble person. Judging by his behavior on his streams with his friends, Verstappen seems like an incredibly down-to-earth individual.

Once retired from F1, he plans on racing in GT3 and/or LeMans. He launched his team Verstappen.com racing and also spends a lot of time on the simulator with Team Redline.

Regardless of what he feels about people flaunting their cars, Verstappen’s exquisite collection rarely fails to catch the public eye.

Max Verstappen Immaculate Current Car Collection and The Cars Previously Owned by the Dutchman

Verstappen’s most recent purchase, i.e. the Aston Martin Valkyrie is the crown jewel of his collection. The car was designed by Adrian Newey when Aston Martin was Red Bull’s sponsor before the British company joined the F1 grid as a team. The Dutchman also owns two Ferrari’s. The Monza SP2 and the 488 Pista.

Verstappen also has a few more Aston Martins including the Vantage, the DB11, and the DBS Superleggera.

Furthermore, he takes pride in his Porsche 911 GTRS, 991.1 generation.

From the Toro Rosso days when Renault was his team’s engine supplier, Verstappen bought a Renault R.S.01. With Honda being Red Bull’s current supplier, it is expected for the Dutchman to have a few cars from the Japanese manufacturer as well. These include the NSX Type-S that was gifted to Verstappen after winning the 2022 championship. The latest generation of Civic Type-R is believed to be his daily.

Coming to some cars previously owned by Verstappen, the previous generation of Civic Type R was sold off by Red Bull to raise money for charity. Last year Verstappen’s Porsche GT2RS Clubsport also went up for sale.