Mercedes Admits Prime Time Blunder That Red Bull Can Do With Their Eyes Closed

According to RacingNews365, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has openly admitted to a significant oversight during the turbo hybrid era, specifically regarding pit stops. The team, which enjoyed unparalleled success from 2014 to 2021, often had such a performance advantage that strategic mistakes or pitstop issues were not a major concern.

This dominance was attributed to their superior setup and powerful engine during the turbo hybrid era. However, with the shift to the ground effects era in 2022 and a more competitive field, the repercussions of past oversights have surfaced, impacting Mercedes‘ performance.

In contrast to the turbo hybrid era, quick pit stops have become increasingly vital for staying competitive. Notably, Red Bull and McLaren lead in this area, with McLaren setting a world record of 1.80 seconds for Lando Norris in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Acknowledging Mercedes’ trailing performance compared to its rivals, Toto Wolff elaborated on this discrepancy during his recent discussion. He said, “Our mindset for the last 12 years was that we don’t need to be World Champions in pit-stops, we just need to avoid slow pit-stops. It is coming to a situation now where we realize because it has become so competitive, we just need to ramp our game out there.”

Nevertheless while wrapping up Toto Wolff said, “In terms of equipment and science around it, we will be making a step up to [be better] than three-and-a-half seconds.”

How much more serious is Red Bull than Mercedes when it comes to Pit Stops?

Following an impressive demonstration of skill in 2023, the reigning world champions, Red Bull clinched their sixth consecutive DHL Fastest Pit Stops Award for the 2023 season, Renowned for their unconventional and quirky PR endeavors, the team orchestrated a jaw-dropping ‘Pitch Black Pit Stop’ celebration that left fans and rivals alike in awe.

This unprecedented spectacle unfolded within the confines of the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes. The RBR pit crew, already famous for their lightning-fast pit stops, undertook an unconventional challenge.

To commemorate their latest accolade, the team embarked on an audacious mission to perform a flawless pit stop in complete darkness. The meticulous preparation for this extraordinary event was kept to a minimum, with the pit crew granted only three practice sessions, each conducted under blindfolded conditions.

However adding an extra layer of complexity, the 22-member pit crew donned helmets with visors completely blacked out, immersing themselves in total darkness within the factory premises.

Red Bull Racing’s official YouTube channel posted the video of this remarkable journey to perfection. As seen in the video after ten attempts, the pit crew not only adapted to the challenging conditions but also honed their skills to achieve a staggering time of 2.84 seconds after a remarkable improvement from the initial 8.84 seconds.

This outstanding accomplishment comes just one second shy of Red Bull’s former world record for the fastest pit stop, set at an astonishing 1.82 seconds during the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. Acknowledging the remarkable achievements of the team, Red Bull’s sporting manager, Jonathan Wheatley, commended their outstanding work.

In a conversation with Motorsport.com, Wheatley said, “The time of 2.84 seconds is a strong stop even in broad daylight.” However, for those unfamiliar In late 2019, the pit crew also accomplished a zero-gravity pit stop.