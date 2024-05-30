Charles Leclerc Reveals His Journey to the Top of Music Charts With His ‘Self-Taught’ Piano Skills

Out of nowhere, Charles Leclerc topped the iTunes charts worldwide last year, after releasing a few of his instrumental songs. In 2024, the Ferrari driver carried on his musical endeavor by releasing more of his creations. However, Leclerc has revealed that his journey in the music world began via a self-taught path of learning how to play the piano. He began the same during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the Jay Shetty podcast, the 26-year-old stated how music and playing the piano help him to “disconnect” from the high pressures of F1. He mentioned, “I started [playing piano] during COVID, lots of time at home. I bought a piano, I started then and I loved it”.

Leclerc then cited how he took 5-6 lessons but then felt that it was better for him to adopt the self-learning route for learning to play. From there on, the Monegasque started to create melodies that transcended into the instrumental singles he has released so far.

The Ferrari man released his first single around the 2023 Australian GP, named AUS23 (1:1). After that, Leclerc released two more similar songs, named MIA23 (1:2) during Miami 2023 and MON23 (1:3) during his home race in Monaco. All these songs topped the charts on Spotify and iTunes.

In 2024, Leclerc collaborated with Sofiane Pamart for a new EP album called ‘Dreamers’. Besides this, Pamart also worked with the Ferrari driver for another cover tune in the latter’s contract extension video with the Italian team at the start of this year.

What’s next for Charles Leclerc’s musical journey?

On the podcast, Jay Shetty asked Charles Leclerc whether he likes singing as well. On this, the 26-year-old politely declined by saying that it’s better if he doesn’t sing.

Similar to Leclerc’s hesitation, Lewis Hamilton also has a similar sort of reluctance about his urge to create and release his own music. Hamilton, who will jump ship to Maranello and partner Leclerc in 2025, is also a huge fan of music creators.

The seven-time champion also plays the guitar and often cites how he wishes to do something of his own in the musical world. Similarly, even Leclerc has acknowledged that there is a possibility they could do something together when Hamilton joins Ferrari.

The Monegasque stated that if Hamilton is happy to do a “depression song”, then that would align with his interests as he highlighted his own songs as depressing. However, the #16 driver has heard some of Hamilton’s unreleased songs, which remain unreleased due to the latter’s reluctance.

As of now, the Briton has only featured in one released song with Christina Aguillera, that too, under the alias XNDA. So, it would be interesting to see if Leclerc can convince his future Ferrari teammate to drop the alias and collaborate with him openly.