7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is proud of beating Nico Rosberg’s team

Oct 22, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg (left) of Germany and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain (center) and Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) of Australia (right) are interviewed after qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton with his X44 team has snatched the Extreme E title from Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg X Racing during the last round of the season in Uruguay.

Nine times rally champion Sebastian Loeb and Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez finished third in Punta del Este on Sunday to defeat the defending champion RXR by merely 2 points in the final standings.

The 7-time world champion hailed his team’s victory and said, “I’m so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers.”

The Extreme E racing series was launched last year and it aims to raise awareness about climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote and damaged environments.

Also Read: When Daniel Ricciardo accidently revealed his Sebastian Vettel bathroom towel

“Horrible, horrible loss” – Nico Rosberg

Rosberg, who defeated Lewis Hamilton in the 2016 F1 championship season, congratulated his rival in a video online and promised to come back stronger next year.

The German driver said, “Congrats Lewis, congrats to your team. Awesome job! Oh man, so tough to digest that one. Horrible, horrible loss.”

me when i play monopoly with my family and i loose pic.twitter.com/1Kvali4HZS — mariana⁴⁴ (ria) 🍇 (@marianelllo) November 28, 2022

Rosberg’s team won the championship last year and Hamilton’s team won it this year, so now in terms of this series it’s 1-1 and Rosberg looks forward to another battle next year.

Lewis Hamilton says the current F1 grid has ‘most harmony’

Hamilton has experienced plenty of fierce rivalries in F1 which has also turned unpleasant on some occasions. But now the Briton believes that the current F1 grid has the most harmony.

The 7-time world champion and the remaining 19 drivers came together and threw a farewell party to the retiring 4-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel this year.

It was later revealed that Hamilton had arranged the farewell and even paid for the dinner. “We haven’t had dinner since years ago in China [2016]. It was the best evening. Everyone was laughing so much, great stories – Seb is a great leader,” he added.

Also Read: Ferrari to pay $1.5 million to Mattia Binotto for not joining rival team for next six months