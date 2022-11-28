“That’s awkward”: When Daniel Ricciardo accidently revealed his Sebastian Vettel bathroom towel

Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel spent a year together as teammates at Red Bull. It was the 2014 season and Ricciardo’s first year at Red Bull, but he finished ahead of the four-time World Champion in the Drivers’ Standings.

Vettel shared a good relationship with Ricciardo off-track in what was his last season with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Even after going their separate ways, the two of them remained friends as Ricciardo revealed in a recent interview after his McLaren sacking. Ricciardo lost his place in F1 after McLaren decided to replace him with Oscar Piastri, and the Aussie said that Vettel was the first one to offer him support.

“Everyone is a Sebastian Vettel fan” is something we have heard plenty within the F1 community say over the last few weeks. This is because the 35-year-old has called time on his glittering F1 career, and won’t be in the sport from next year onwards. This is the perfect opportunity to look back on the time cameras caught Ricciardo having a towel with Vettel’s face on it.

Daniel Ricciardo jokingly claims he stole Sebastian Vettel’s towel from Max Verstappen

After Vettel’s departure from Red Bull, Daniil Kvyat replaced him for a year and a half. Midway into the 2016 season, it was Max Verstappen who got the call-up and took the sport by storm from day 1 itself.

Ricciardo was giving a tour of his room in a promotional video when he opened the door of his washroom. Inside there was a towel hanging that had Vettel’s face on it. The 8 GP winner jokingly stated that it was actually Verstappen’s towel that he had borrowed.

“Sorry guys,” he said. “Sorry, that’s awkward. I actually stole that towel from Max. He didn’t really want to give it to me, but I insisted.”

Both Ricciardo and Vettel will be a huge miss in the F1 grid in 2023. The latter announced his retirement and will leave the sport altogether but Ricciardo will remain a reserve driver for Red Bull. The Perth-born driver will be hoping for an opening in the 2024 season during his time with the Austrian team.

