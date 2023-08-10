7 Years After Carlos Sainz Challenged Max Verstappen, F1 Expert Advocates Spaniard’s Supremacy Over Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen were teammates seven years ago in 2016 at Toro Rosso. There was quite a bit of rivalry between the two as Sainz constantly challenged Verstappen, and this led to the two being separated, with Verstappen going up to Red Bull and the Spaniard sent off to Renault. Now, F1 expert Allard Kalff believes that the racing style and the ability to question the team make Sainz more of a Ferrari leader than Charles Leclerc.

Sainz and Verstappen were both part of the Red Bull family, and they were driving alongside each other at Toro Rosso in 2015 and the start of 2016. Contrary to how Verstappen’s teammates fare against him, Sainz could challenge the Dutchman, and there was quite the tussle between the two.

Seven years later, Sainz now plies his trade with Ferrari alongside Leclerc. However, among the two, the Spaniard is more outspoken about his demands and problems with the team, leading Kalff to believe he is the true leader at Ferrari.

Carlos Sainz and his leadership qualities

Viaplay analysts Allard Kalff and Kees van de Grint recently gave their verdict on how every team has performed till the summer break. During the analysis, as per Racingnews365, Kalff explained that Sainz has more leadership qualities than Leclerc.

He pointed out that the radio messages between Sainz and the team demonstrate his leadership skills. Kalff said, “He wants to say: that’s how I want us to do it. That’s why I think he’s more of a leader than Leclerc.”

Kalff admitted that Leclerc might be faster than Sainz, but a driver must be straightforward and demanding in the long term. He also mentioned that a similar situation had happened when Sainz and Verstappen were together.

Sainz’s stint at Ferrari might come to an end

Sainz has never been able to reach Leclerc’s heights with Ferrari. The Monegasque has won five races with the Maranello outfit, compared to only one for Sainz. However, according to many people in the paddock, it is not just a matter of skill.

Ferrari has been widely accused of favoring Leclerc over Sainz regarding upgrades or strategy choices. Sainz had hinted at the same after the Hungarian GP, where he claimed Ferrari jeopardized his race to make up for the botched Leclerc pitstop.

Leclerc is reportedly set to sign an extension with Ferrari worth $198,500,000 while things remain unclear for Sainz. On the other hand, there have been widespread rumors about a possible pre-contract being signed between Audi and Sainz, ensuring that the former McLaren driver will be a part of the Audi team when they enter F1 in 2025.