Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton shares his honest opinion on owning $4.5 Billion worth of NFL team

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton talks about owning the NFL team Denver Broncos and does he regret the purchase with Jimmy Kimmel

Lewis Hamilton is already planning a multiple career stream option once he retires from Formula One. One of which is jumping into the NFL and owning the Denver Broncos.

The American football team is part of Hamilton’s arsenal. Although currently struggling, the legendary team from Denver has won three Super Bowls.

As recent as 2016, Hamilton joined along with the Walton Penner family who owns Walmart to purchase the team. It was a historic $4.5 Billion purchase.

How did Lewis Hamilton find out about Denver Broncos?

Lewis Hamilton is actually a proud part-time owner of the Broncos. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Hamilton expressed how lucky he felt to actually be a part of the NFL.

His connection with the NFL dates back to when he was nine years old. He was in the American air base present in the UK where he actually found out about the sport and showed interest.

The seven times world champion is an international celebrity now expanding his horizons to music, fashion, and films as well. Besides, he is no stranger to Super Bowls.

First game being a part of this organization. Thanks for the warm welcome ❤️ @Broncos country, LET’S RIDE 🐎🏈 pic.twitter.com/cVI0pSq49e — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 18, 2022

The seven times world champion is privileged to own the historic NFL team

One of the reasons why Lewis Hamilton actually agreed to purchase the Denver Broncos is for a social cause. The Briton is known for being an activist and wants more diversity in the American sport.

Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson made Hamilton aware of the opportunity and the latter grabbed it. The team is having an awful season with only 2 wins to 5 losses.

Hamilton understands that there is a lack of black ownership in the NFL and would like to take this opportunity to make others aware. He understands that there is plenty of work ahead with the team.

