$20 Million Aside, Lewis Hamilton Does WAY More Than Sign a Check In Battle For Humanity

Away from the world of F1, Lewis Hamilton is a man dedicated to driving social change. He set up a charitable foundation called Mission 44, to empower young people and help them overcome social injustice. Contrary to a belief that Hamilton just writes a $20 million cheque to his foundation, CEO Jason Arthur reveals that the Briton is actually more hands-on with his approach.

As revealed on the ‘Track Limits’ podcast, Hamilton continues to be a part of the ground operations of Mission 44. He regularly calls the team discuss their strategy and helps with communications, designing inspiring content and bringing new people in.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old often visits Mission 44’s partners to hear what they are doing. He assists in organizing fundraisers for them, so that they can continue to grow and help more young people in need.

To be able to do so much is a massive feat, given how busy Hamilton is. With 24 races on the calendar this season, traveling alone can be exhausting. Then comes the PR duties for his team’s sponsors, and the races themselves.

Plus, Mission 44 is not Hamilton’s only off-track venture. He has his own clothing brand called +44, and is working on producing a Hollywood movie with star Brad Pitt.

Why Lewis Hamilton set up Mission 44

Mission 44 exists to serve just one purpose- allow every young person with the means to succeed, regardless of their background.

Young people from across the globe face a lot of discrimination through no fault of their own, and Mission 44 exists to battle the same. Hailing from humble beginnings himself, Lewis Hamilton had to overcome a lot of barriers to reach the pinnacle of motorsports.

Having won seven World Championships, the Stevenage-born driver driver doesn’t want his legacy to just be about racing. He wants to leave a mark on young people, providing them with means to achieve their dreams.

Jason Arthur reveals how Hamilton always wanted to see change, especially in the F1 paddock. But growing frustrated at the lack of progress until 2021-2022, he launched The Hamilton Commission.

Since its inception, The Hamilton Commission has inspired a lot of change within the F1 community. Teams such as Mercedes and McLaren have adopted new initiatives to develop younger, more diverse talent in the sport.

Even the governing body of F1 is doing a lot more to increase diversity in the paddock, drawing inspiration from Hamilton’s initiative.