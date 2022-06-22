Sergio Perez makes huge Max Verstappen F1 ‘GOAT’ claim

Sergio Perez claims that Max Verstappen is probably one of the best F1 drivers in history, if not the best, as the Dutchman wins in Canada.

Max Verstappen had a thumping win last weekend in Montreal when he defended his lead against Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. The current F1 champion now leads the championship standings with a comfortable lead.

The last win brings him closer to his second championship win in his career. Moreover, only at 24, the Dutchman now has 26 wins in his name, overtaking Jim Clark and Niki Lauda in the most F1 wins list.

Therefore, his teammate, Sergio Perez, thinks that Verstappen is probably one of the best, if not best F1 drivers in the history of F1. A Big claim, as there have been multiple greats in the sport, which Perez probably has also seen while growing up.

“Max is excellent and a complete driver,” explained Perez. “He is undoubtedly one of the best in the history of Formula 1, if not the best, for everything, for his education and because he has things that other Formula 1 drivers do not have.

“The special thing about Max is the ease of going to the limit, Max goes to the limit from the first lap, every change he makes to the car is important and it’s not that he changes his conditioning style, he always goes to the limit.”

“The difference is always a corner, it is a level that demands a lot as a driver.”

Also read: Jacques Villeneuve talks why Charles Leclerc would be having difficulty in beating 2021 world champion

Max Verstappen rules over Ferrari

In the last few races, Ferrari has lost momentum to Red Bull. Verstappen and Perez have given no space for the Prancing horses to further their claim on the title.

The remaining races before the summer break would be crucial for Ferrari. If they lose all four, Ferrari would be lagging massively before the season resumes at Spa.

Red Bull vs Ferrari

Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc vs Sergio Perez These are the championship battles this year, and the #AzerbaijanGP was a crucial race in this championship fight. And we’re currently analysing the #BakuGP for our Race Review!#F1 #Formula1 #F1ntastic pic.twitter.com/LRh5XF8x6q — F1ntastic.com (@F1ntasticCom) June 14, 2022

So, if the remaining part of the season needs to be competitive, Ferrari has to step up their challenge with no other team in sight to compete with Red Bull’s pace.

Also read: Former F1 Champion gives bizarre take on Red Bull ace’s Title winning legacy