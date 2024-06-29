$727 Jacket Acts as a Major Clue in Confirming Lando Norris’ Date With Magui Corceiro in Monaco

Rumors of Lando Norris dating Portuguese model Magui Corceiro keep intensifying, even though the McLaren driver never confirmed a relationship. Recently, this became a topic of discussion once again, after Norris was spotted on a date with Corceiro.

F1gosspipofficial, a page on Instagram, first posted a video claiming Norris was with Corceiro at a restaurant in Monaco. From that, it was not clear whether they were together or not, but what was visible was a jacket. Norris, interestingly owns the same jacket, which costs $727.

The same page later posted a video showing Norris walking down the streets of Monaco on Monday, with fans rushing over to click pictures and ask for autographs. In front of the Bristol-born driver was a woman, referred to as a model, wearing the same jacket Norris owns.

Norris never confirmed his relationship with Corceiro, and in fact, has officially been single since splitting up with Luisinha Oliveira in 2022. Wanting to keep his personal life away from the spotlight is one of the reasons why Norris has remained tight-lipped over his relationship status, but many feel that Corceiro is just a friend.

Are Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro just friends?

Norris and Corceiro have been spotted meeting each other several times in the past, but she doesn’t appear as often as Oliveira did. She used to date Portuguese model soccer star Joao Felix, with whom she had a troubled past.

Some questioned Norris’ decision to be with her, as a result. However, most of them defended the 24-year-old, insisting he is old enough to do what he wants. But whether they are friends or involved in a romantic relationship, remains unknown.

Earlier this year, Norris traveled to Porto for Corceiro’s birthday, and often hangs out with her in Monaco, driving around in one of his luxurious cars. One of these drives also included a double date at a casino with Norris’ brother and sister-in-law.