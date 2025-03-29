Lando Norris Spotted Holding Hands With Magui Corceiro on Drive Date in a $273,880 Lamborghini

A week away from F1, and the rumor mill is after Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro once again. The Portuguese model’s relationship with Norris remains one of the best-kept secrets in paddock gossip, but until they confirm they are dating, it will remain just that—a rumor.

However, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for Norris to deny his connection with Corceiro. Recently, he was spotted with her again, driving around Monaco, where he resides.

The McLaren driver was behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Urus, which costs $273,880, with a woman who appeared to be Corceiro in the passenger seat. F1gossipofficial—an Instagram page covering the lives of F1 drivers off-track—posted a video of the sighting earlier today.

Photos of the two hanging out in the Principality were shared earlier this week, but some fans believed they were fake or photoshopped (as reported by the gossip page). However, in the video, it appears that Corceiro was sitting next to Norris, with the Bristol-born driver’s hand on hers or her lap.

“Some fans of McLaren driver Lando Norris have suggested that the photo of him and model Magui Corceiro together was Photoshopped, but the person who posted it also posted a video of the two of them holding hands in the car this Saturday in Monaco!” the caption read.

Monaco is a great place for fans to spot drivers during their weeks off. Most of the current grid resides there, and due to its small size, they are frequently captured. Even Fernando Alonso was spotted driving his brand-new Aston Martin Valiant along the Mediterranean shores earlier today.

As for Norris, his appearance with Corceiro is something he will likely remain silent about. Earlier today, he was even spotted carrying what appeared to be her photo in his wallet. But with even Netflix capturing the two together, how long can he really keep this quiet?

Norris kissing Corceiro: A clip captured by Drive to Survive

Season 7 of Drive to Survive had plenty to offer, especially from the McLaren camp. As the team celebrated its first Constructors’ title since 1998, the entire squad was basking in the moment in Abu Dhabi—including Corceiro, who was spotted by Netflix cameras alongside Norris’ family.

The final moments of the show also captured Norris giving Corceiro a kiss on the cheek to celebrate—a moment that all but confirms their relationship.

However, Norris and Corceiro continue to remain silent about their status. The 25-year-old driver’s previous relationship with Luisinha Oliveira, also a Portuguese model, was affected by public scrutiny—something he likely wants to avoid this time.

In due time, Norris will most likely go public.