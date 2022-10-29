HomeSearch

8 constructors champion Toto Wolff says breaching budget cap because Red Bull did it is ‘not worth it’

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Sat Oct 29 2022

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks that breaching the budget cap like Red Bull is not worth it because it also brings reputational damage.

Toto Wolff praised the FIA for taking strict actions against Red Bull for breaching the budget cap. He said that his team would avoid making the same mistake as their rival because of the reputational damage that it brings.

Wolff believes that a team represents a brand, its employees and its partners so breaching the cost cap similar to Red Bull would hurt the brand by damaging its reputation.

The FIA announced that Red Bull’s minor breach of the budget cap has resulted in a $7 Million penalty and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time over the next 12 months.

Toto Wolff praised the FIA for not budging an eyelid

The Mercedes boss seemed quite satisfied with the punishment that FIA issued to their rival team. Wolff, who saw his star driver Lewis Hamilton beaten narrowly by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the 2021 championship showered praise on the robust governing body.

The 8 times constructors championship winner explained that whether the penalty was too low or too high, it was good to see that the FIA complied with the difficult procedure.

In Red Bull’s case, the FIA found 13 cases of costs being incorrectly excluded or adjusted. To which, Wolff said that all the teams had to cover sick pay, gardening leaves and the canteen; but only one team breached the cap out of 10.

Wolff aims to utilise the wind tunnel advantage

The 10% deduction in the wind tunnel time might seem less to many but as it turns out it can have a massive impact on the Red Bull team.

Team principal Christian Horner revealed that the reduction in wind tunnel time might cost them half a second per lap of performance.

The wind tunnel run-time allocated to each team is decided based on where they finished in the constructors’ championship in the previous year. As per the new regulations, the top team will be allotted only 70% of wind tunnel time which will make up for only 28 runs a week.

As you move down the grid, the time increases. Therefore, with Red Bull facing a 10% reduction and having already won the constructors’ championship, Ferrari and Mercedes have a massive advantage over their rivals.

Going forward, it is only a matter of utilising the advantage, explained Wolff. He believes that any reduction in wind tunnel time is a massive disadvantage in performance.

The Mercedes boss explained that with a P3 finish in the current championship, the Brackley-based team already has a 14% advantage on the leader and then this extra 10% is icing on the cake.

