Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull’s $145 Million budget cap breach was another kick on 2021 title defeat

Lewis Hamilton revealed that the entire Red Bull budget breach fiasco brought back ghosts of the 2021 controversial finale.

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton lost his record 8th title at the controversial 2021 season finale. Following his dismay, Hamilton took 2 months off from the world of F1 to try to get his head around the contentious decision that made him question the credibility of the sport.

Ultimately, he fought the ghosts of disappointment and returned back to the grid beating numerous speculations that he might retire after what happened in 2021.

But now Hamilton feels like everything from that period came rushing down to him when it was revealed that Red Bull had breached the $145 Million budget cap in 2021.

While the FIA deemed the violation as a minor breach, rival teams believed that Red Bull must have used the excess money in the development of their car.

Speaking to the BBC, Hamilton revealed that he had to suppress all that feelings once again in order to be able to focus on his current year.

Lewis Hamilton is not the one to give up that easily

Looking back at that hard time when questions of whether or not he wished to continue in the sport loomed over his head, Hamilton said that it was spirit-breaking to believe that the sport would do something like that.

He ponders if he was truly not going to come back after the 2021 season because he is not the one to give up like that.

The 7-time world champion clarified that he had not lost the love for working with his team or racing cars, he just could not believe that a championship title could be decided through a wrong decision.

Hamilton could not help but think that he could lose a championship through wrongdoing within an organisation.

103 GP winner to extend the contract with Mercedes

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of the next season and while he will turn 38 years old heading into the 2023 season, he is not expecting any end to his career yet.

The Briton revealed that he is definite that he will sign a new deal with the Brackley-based team in the next couple of months and will continue racing beyond the next season.

He said that his goal is to continue to be with Mercedes as he has been with the team since the age of 13.

