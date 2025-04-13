$85 Sneakers to $603K Watch: What Lewis Hamilton Wore to the Bahrain GP

Qualifying Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari looks on during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, on April 12, 2025 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton’s fashion walks didn’t become popular because of his presence at galas and parties. It got widespread attention because he would walk into F1 paddocks wearing what he liked. He wanted his style to stand out, and it did for a long time.

That was until the Briton joined Ferrari in 2025. Now, the number of fashionable outfits Hamilton sports has drastically reduced, as he’s seen wearing traditional Ferrari merchandise more often than not.

It was something veteran photojournalist Kym Illman pointed out ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain GP. Illman noted, “He has only worn fashionable wear to the track on 5 of the 18 track days this year.”

Hamilton, mostly, just wears his Ferrari t-shirt along with other products made by the Italian brand. But that, by no means, makes him look bad. Hamilton still makes the most of it and turns quite a few heads around the paddock, like he did in Sakhir over the last few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Illman F1 (@kymillman)

The seven-time world champion doesn’t have to be too flashy. On media day, he came in wearing shoes from Puma, which cost just $85. They were the Suede XL shoes.

Hamilton‘s pants? Made by Dior, as he confirmed himself to the admin of ‘hamazinglew‘, a fan-page on Instagram, dedicated to him. Along with that, Hamilton wore Ray-Ban Lukas bio-based sunglasses that cost $230.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi (@hamazinglew)

And finally, the most expensive accessory—a Richard Mille 74-02 Automatic Winding Tourbillon in Gold Quartz TPT watch. It is reported to be priced at $603k, and for good reason.

It has a distinct layered pattern, with the baseplate and bridges made out of red gold. With a power reserve of 50 hours, the RM 74-02 that Hamilton wore to Sakhir also has water resistance of up to 50 meters. Not that he’ll need that this weekend.

This, however, is not the first time Hamilton has sported this super-watch this season. He wore it to the F1-75 launch event in February as well.