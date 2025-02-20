Kimi Antonelli’s $5,400 IWC to Lewis Hamilton’s $613,000 Richard Mille: F1 Drivers’ Watches at F1 75

With F1 having a mega launch party to celebrate its 75th anniversary a couple of days ago, it was the perfect time for drivers to flaunt their elegant attire and luxurious accessories. Since F1 has close ties with some of the biggest watch companies, these are the accessories that often garner a lot of spotlight.

And the drivers did not disappoint. From IWC to Richard Mille to Tag Heuer, drivers wore some of the most exquisite timepieces to the livery launch event.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

It has just been a few weeks since Antonelli officially joined the Mercedes F1 team and he already seems to be reaping the benefits of being a part of such a big side. With IWC being one of the sponsors of the Silver Arrows, Antonelli got the opportunity to wear the Pilot’s Watch Mark XX, which costs CHF 4’900 (approximately $5,400).

Valtteri Bottas

Despite no longer having a race seat on the 2025 grid, Bottas got to sport an IWC watch to the F1 75 event due to his association with Mercedes as a reserve driver. And the Finnish driver made good use of this association as he wore the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition “Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team”, a timepiece that costs CHF 7’700 (approximately $8,500).

Max Verstappen

With Tag Heuer having partnered with Red Bull since 2016, Verstappen has had the privilege of wearing several watches of the Swiss brand. The latest he wore was the TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph to the F1 75 launch event which costs $10,750.

George Russell

Similarly to Antonelli and Bottas, Russell also wore an IWC watch to the event, presumably due to sponsorship reasons. He wore the Big Pilot’s Watch TOP GUN Edition “Mojave Desert”, a timepiece that costs CHF 16’000 (approximately $17,800).

These were not the only IWC watches that were worn as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also wore one that was made exclusively for him — the Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff Limited Edition. The watch, costing $102,000, was released just a few days ago, presumably so that Wolff could wear it to the F1 75 launch event.

At F1 75 Live, Team Mercedes comes out on a united front in the wrist check stakes – dropping a new piece in the process https://t.co/QXRcHTa80b — British GQ (@BritishGQ) February 19, 2025

It is fair to say that the Mercedes team handled their sponsorship duties well.

Nico Hulkenberg

With Hulkenberg’s team, Sauber, having no watch sponsor, the German perhaps had a free choice to wear any timepiece of his liking. The one he chose was a $50,000 Rolex Day-Date 40.

What is most striking about this watch is its material. Made from 18 ct yellow gold, this watch is capable of making any fan’s head turn. The watch is waterproof up to 100 meters and has a power reserve of approximately 70 hours.

Esteban Ocon

Similarly to Hulkenberg, it seems that Ocon too could sport any timepiece of his liking since his team, Haas, do not have any official watch sponsor. The Frenchman chose a $84,000 (excl. taxes) B 1.618 Flying Tourbillon Sport GMT Carbon Red.

The most striking feature of this watch is perhaps that it is watch resistant up to 10 ATM, making it the perfect timepiece for sports and water activities. Made from titanium-dust high-density carbon and natural vulcanized rubber, this timepiece has an outstanding power reserve of 90 hours.

Lando Norris

With Richard Mille sponsoring both the McLaren and the Ferrari teams, this brand could’ve been the one that was sported the most during the F1 75 event. Norris wore the Papaya-colored RM 67-02 to the event.

What is most striking about this watch is again its material. With its baseplate and bridges made of Grade 5 titanium with black DLC treatment, this watch is extremely rigid and strong.

While Norris wore this timepiece in Papaya colors, again perhaps because of the watchmaker’s association with McLaren, this watch also comes in three other colors — magenta, blue, and green.

Charles Leclerc

The two Ferrari drivers were not only a part of arguably the most anticipated livery launch of the night but also stole the show with their expensive watches. Leclerc wore a Richard Mille RM 72-01 Automatic Winding Lifestyle Flyback Chronograph, which costs a staggering $405,000 — one of the most expensive watches worn at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFLW (@ifuckinglovewatches)

With its case made of 18k rose gold and ceramic, this watch has arguably some of the best aesthetics. And who better to sport such a striking watch than Leclerc, who most people believe is the most good-looking driver on the current grid?

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton, being the fashionista that he is, knows well how to sport a good look. The Richard Mille RM 74-02 Automatic Winding Tourbillon along with this Ferrari race suit made it look like the $613,000 watch was just made for him.

With its baseplate and bridges made of 18K 5N red gold and 18K 3N yellow gold, it has one of the most striking combinations for a watch. And with Hamilton’s good friend, American singer Pharrell Williams, also often seen wearing this watch, the British driver knows he is in good company to own this one-of-a-kind timepiece.