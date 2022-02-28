F1

“A darker cloud looms over Nikita Mazepin and his F1 future”: Automobile Federation of Ukraine requests the FIA to suspend all Russian license holders

"New circuits obviously bring new challenges"– Haas not having simulator is makes new tracks arduous tasks for rookies claims Nikita Mazepin
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"One of the best things that ever happened to me is that my mother died" - Mike Tyson explains how his mother's death was a turning point in his career
Next Article
“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were trash-talking fans at home!”: Lakers ‘superstars’ go back-and-forth with fans at Crypto.com Arena in embarrassing loss to Pelicans
F1 Latest News
"I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern"– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell's safety issues with new downforce mechanism
“I don’t think it’s going to be a big concern”– Valtteri Bottas opposes George Russell’s safety issues with new downforce mechanism

Valtteri Bottas counters George Russell’s points of porpoising that, according to him, is a significant…