F1

“Antonio Giovinazzi making a return to Formula 1?”: Ferrari academy driver is reportedly the favorite to replace Nikita Mazepin if he’s dropped by Haas

"He is also a Ferrari driver" - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto expresses his opinion on Antonio Giovinazzi being shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Today in NBA History: Stephen Curry drops iconic 40-footer against Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder
Next Article
Who is the captain of RCB in IPL 2022: List of players who can lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022
F1 Latest News
"He is also a Ferrari driver" - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto expresses his opinion on Antonio Giovinazzi being shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo
“Antonio Giovinazzi making a return to Formula 1?”: Ferrari academy driver is reportedly the favorite to replace Nikita Mazepin if he’s dropped by Haas

With Nikita Mazepin’s Haas future in serious doubt, former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi is…