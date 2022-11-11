“A driver you see once in 100 years,” – Max Verstappen a generational talent reckons Niki Lauda’s son

The 2022 title win by Max Verstappen will go down in F1 history as one of the most dominant displays by a driver. In winning his second championship, the Dutchman outperformed the competition and smashed numerous records.

The Red Bull racer suffered a rocky start with two retirements in the first three races. But since then, his form has been unmatched. And with 4 races to spare, Max sealed the Championship after a win in Suzuka.

World champion @Max33Verstappen surpasses Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season#2TheMax #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/cc1HyAJfcG — Formula 1 (@F1) October 30, 2022

Verstappen broke Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s records for the most wins in a season. The Dutchman has 14 wins and still has 2 races to go. He also broke the record for most points claimed in a season by a driver (416).

The Dutchman’s performance also gave his team their first Constructord title in 9 years. And with his current form, Mathias Lauda believes, he could surpass the legacies of many former legends with ease.

Max Verstappen impressed me hails Niki Lauda’s son

Max Verstappen has impressed many with his 2022 victory. Mathias Lauda, son of former 3-time World Champion Niki Lauda claims the Dutchman is a generational talent. “I am deeply impressed by Max Verstappen,” the Austrian claimed.

Mathias added, “He’s a talent that comes along once in a hundred years. He’s just that good and I don’t see a single weakness in him.”

Lauda believes Verstappen performs best under pressure. And the Austrian claims Max is more rounded and doesn’t have as many flaws as his rivals.

He adds, “Normally every driver has a lesser point, but with Verstappen, I don’t see one. He’s like that cool, so relaxed and he can withstand the pressure better than anyone.”

Mathias believes Max improved over the years

Back when Max Verstappen was a teenager in the F1 grid, not many had thought he would break records set by the likes of Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher. But the Red Bull racer’s steady rise is a testament to how much Max has improved his racing craft.

Mathias was quick to point out how Max used to find himself in midfield scraps due to his aggressive driving style. The driver was prone to collisions and mistakes which he has worked on over the years.

Lauda stated, “At the beginning of his career, Max sometimes made mistakes or was too aggressive, but this year that has completely changed. Last year he was a bit too aggressive, but in the future, he will be very difficult to beat.”

Records held by MAX VERSTAPPEN

And he’s just getting started 👀 pic.twitter.com/XXznMKPHzk — Tarun •|• CONSTRUCTORS CHAMPION🏆🏆 (@tarunwashere) November 7, 2022

Max’s metronomic precision and consistent results in 2022 are enough to prove how far ahead he is from the rest of the grid. And if this continues, Mathias underlined, “It will be a nightmare for all the other drivers.”

