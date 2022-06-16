F1

“Just using the Hunt and Lauda name to make some money”- Niki Lauda and James Hunt’s sons get trolled on social media for trying to recreate their fathers’ historic rivalry

"Just using the Hunt and Lauda name to make some money"- Niki Lauda and James Hunt's sons get trolled on social media for trying to recreate their fathers' historic rivalry
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Burnt A** wings and they talking about Ayesha Curry can't cook!": Stephen Curry is facing more than just the Boston Celtics as the Cisco Brewery throws down another gauntlet
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Just using the Hunt and Lauda name to make some money"- Niki Lauda and James Hunt's sons get trolled on social media for trying to recreate their fathers' historic rivalry
“Just using the Hunt and Lauda name to make some money”- Niki Lauda and James Hunt’s sons get trolled on social media for trying to recreate their fathers’ historic rivalry

Niki Lauda and James Hunt shared one of the most intense rivalries in Formula 1…