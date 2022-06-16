“Just using the Hunt and Lauda name to make some money”- Niki Lauda and James Hunt’s sons get trolled on social media for trying to recreate their fathers’ historic rivalry

Niki Lauda and James Hunt shared one of the most intense rivalries in Formula 1 history which peaked during the 1976 season.

Hunt and Lauda were different characters outside the racing track but inside, they were fierce competitors. 1976 was the year when these two legendary drivers went toe to toe in what was one of the most encapsulating F1 seasons of all time.

It involved drama off track, a fatal crash endured by Lauda which led to him missing two races and a very controversial finale. All Lauda had to do in the last race in Japan was finish ahead of Hunt. However, keeping in mind that taking unnecessary risks can lead to fatal crashes, Lauda retired from the race. Hunt went on to finish third and won the 1976 World Championship.

This rivalry was shown in the 2013 movie ‘Rush’ which as critically acclaimed. It showcased how being rivals on track developed into friendship and respect between the two.

However, another Lauda vs Hunt movie is releasing soon. This time, it will feature the “rivalry” between their sons Mathias Lauda and Freddie Hunt.

Niki Lauda and James Hunt fought for World Titles, their sons don’t even race each other regularly

A good racing rivalry is always well received by fans. Hunt vs Lauda is one such example, and there plenty of rivalries that can make a good movie for them to enjoy. However, a rivalry between Hunt and Lauda’s sons is not something they want to see.

Both of them have tried their hand at professional racing, without much success. Mathias Lauda has had a relatively notable career in Endurance racing. The Austrian is currently a factory driver for Aston Martin racing in the FIA WEC. Freddie Hunt meanwhile, has not really had any huge achievements in the world of racing.

Back during their junior days, they both took part in the MRF challenge in 2014, and were teammates at the 2016 NASCAR Whelen Euro series. This documentary will capture their lives after since 2014 and how they fare in the world of motorsports.

The most surprising thing however, is the fact they don’t really race against each other. Niki Lauda and James Hunt fought against one another day in day out throughout the course of an F1 season whereas their sons rarely do so.

