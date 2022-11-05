“This boy is properly brave”: Christian Horner reveals the moment when he decided to promote Max Verstappen to Red Bull

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; (from left) Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands and Team Principal Christian Horner celebrate winning the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen, now a two-time world champion, caused wildfire in the F1 fraternity when he first joined the sport just at 17. Red Bull, at that moment, knew that they were dealing with a future multiple-time world champion.

However, while immensely talented, he was also reckless with his driving. He had careless crashes, costing his team crucial points and heavy repair bills.

But it didn’t stop Red Bull from promoting him to the top team, and boy, how did he pay it off? Verstappen, on his debut with Red Bull, won the race when he was 18. And now, he has two world titles, with 33 race wins in his account.

Also read: Max Verstappen might pay hefty fee of $875,814 to renew his Super License

When Christian Horner knew Max Verstappen should be promoted

Only after a year at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) it was decided Verstappen would be promoted to Red Bull, replacing Daniil Kvyat. Red Bull boss Christian Horner reveals what made him make this sudden decision to change a driver in the middle of a season.

“What stood out was Spa, when he drove round the outside of Felipe Nasr. I thought: ‘This boy is properly brave, committed and quick.’ You saw it that season, he was a shining star. It was evident immediately he was a prodigious talent,” said Horner to Guardian.

From hereon, the rest is history. Now, Verstappen aims to be listed among the best drivers of all time. And at this rate of his success, he indeed can before he decides to go away from the sport.

A brilliant overtake past his future teammate 🚀 18-year-old Max Verstappen made this daring move on Sergio Perez stick on his first visit to Interlagos with Toro Rosso#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7v6Y5vqgDH — Formula 1 (@F1) November 9, 2021

Red Bull wanted to break the record it made

At 23 years and 114 days, Sebastian Vettel, with Red Bull, became the youngest F1 champion. When Red Bull signed Verstappen, they promised him to make the youngest F1 champion ever, the record they created with the German.

However, in 2020, Verstappen missed the chance when Lewis Hamilton won his seventh F1 championship. But in 2021, Verstappen finally had his hands on the championship.

If Red Bull continues to dominate for a couple of more years, then Verstappen will equal Vettel’s championship numbers. Will he go on to be numerically at par or even better than Michael Schumacher and Hamilton? That remains to be seen.

Also read: 2022 World Champions won’t suffer due to wind-tunnel time reduction until at least 2024