“A Girl Can Dream”: Lewis Hamilton’s New ‘Tokyo Drift’ Video Might Feature Ferrari’s Latest $3.8M Car

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ, IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Ever since Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season, the expectations have been sky high. And the Briton’s latest social media activity may just increase the expectations once again.

Soon after ESPN released a throwback of Hamilton’s ‘Tokyo Drift’-style video from 2022, Hamilton reposted it. Back then, the Briton took to the streets of the Japanese capital in a Nissan Skyline R34 GTR.

With Hamilton now having moved to Ferrari and he having reposted images of his iconic ‘Tokyo Drift’-style video, F1 fans are hopeful that this time he will take a car of the Italian company for a spin. After spotting a Ferrari F80 on the streets of Tokyo earlier this week, several F1 fans are already speculating that this car may just belong to him.

A ‘Tokyo Drift’-style video—where he drives and drifts at high speeds, just like in the third installment of The Fast and the Furious—with this $3.8 million beast would surely break the internet.

And fans are already buzzing with excitement at the prospect of a Tokyo Drift three-peat. 

“If this is what Lewis ends up using for this year’s video…? Unlikely, but a girl can dream,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), expressing hope but lacking confidence in the possibility.

Others, however, were far more certain about the teased video. “Surely this is part two of Lewis tearing up the streets,” another user opined.

The Ferrari F80 is the Italian company’s flagship project, set to be unveiled in October 2024. Production is scheduled to begin this year, with deliveries expected between 2026 and 2027. Equipped with a V6 engine, it will produce 1,200 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 120 mph in just 5.6 seconds.

Hamilton, however, will be wary of utilizing its full potential on public roads after his previous troubles with the Japanese police.

Hamilton’s problems with the police

When Hamilton set off on an adventure in Tokyo three years ago, he didn’t anticipate that driving at 200 mph on public roads wouldn’t sit well with the authorities. As expected, he was pulled over and accused of speeding and reckless driving—offenses that could have led to his arrest.

Fortunately, he managed to avoid any legal trouble and was likely let off with a warning. However, the fallout was significant.

Even the company that rented the car to Hamilton publicly distanced itself from the incident, stating, “This is a car from Omoshiro Rental, but this video was not taken with our permission. This manner of driving is strictly forbidden.”

That said, the 40-year-old has likely learned from his mistakes and will only release such a video after seeking permission from the authorities.

