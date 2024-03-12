“For Sure I Am Jealous”: Alpine Reserve Driver Doesn’t Shy Away Showing His Envy From Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman became the youngest Ferrari debutant at the age of 18 at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP last week. It would be an understatement to say that he burst onto the scene. With just three hours notice, the F2 pole-sitter jumped into the SF-24 and put his Ferrari into a solid P11 during Qualifying, almost knocking Lewis Hamilton out.

What’s more, during the race, he held his own and made fantastic moves to secure P7. He finished ahead of both Hamilton and Lando Norris. Seeing Bearman’s impressive debut, even Alpine reserve driver, Jack Doohan had to admit that he was jealous.

Doohan said F1 Nation podcast, “For sure I’m jealous! You know, I think if I wasn’t jealous I’d question what I am doing here.”

Doohan’s jealously stems from the fact that Bearman got an opportunity to show his worth in F1 despite being a reserve. Getting into the sport is extremely difficult due to limited opportunities. Fortunately, for the Briton, a place opened up, and he made the most of it.

The Australian F2 driver was very appreciative of how Bearman was able to get his head down and execute a perfect race. Currently, Doohan’s chances of getting into F1 seem bleak. But his counterpart, Bearman has opened the doors to a potential 2025 move.

Is Oliver Bearman headed to Formula 1 full-time in 2025?

Before the start of last week, Oliver Bearman had all his focus on performing at his best in F2. However, the kind of performance he put in at Jeddah, has now given him a real taste for success in F1. Multiple reports are now linking him to a potential F1 seat. But where can the 18-year-old end up?

Haas seems like the most likely destination for Bearman. Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen both in the final year of their contracts, and having a young talented driver replace one of them is a real possibility.

Despite what stands in Bearman’s future, his epic Jeddah drive has earned him the admiration of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc who, post-race, commended and congratulated the British racing sensation.