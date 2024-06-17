Kendall Jenner’s ‘Apology’ Leaves Lewis Hamilton With a Laugh After They Come out of a Hot Lap in Miami

The F1 circus attracted a lot of A-list celebrities to the Miami International Autodrome in 2024. Among the many, one that stood out most was American supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was Tommy Hilfiger’s guest at the Miami GP. Among other things, there was also a hot lap in her list of agendas alongside none other than Lewis Hamilton. However, after the hot lap, the seven-time champion’s friend had to apologize to him.

Hamilton took the 28-year-old on a fast lap around the Miami circuit during which she could not help but scream profusely. The screaming also involved her confession of hatred toward the Brit, albeit all in good faith.

However, that was because the 39-year-old tricked his friend into a second hot lap against the norm and her wish. In the end, when she calmed down and met Hamilton once again in the garage, Jenner apologized. As seen in Tommy Hilfiger’s Miami GP recap YouTube video, she said, “Thank you so much. That was so fun. Sorry for screaming.”

Her confession was followed by a slight chuckle that was contagious for everyone in the vicinity. It was an all-inclusive weekend for the American celebrity who was Mercedes‘ guest thanks to the Tommy Hilfiger connection. However, she also took time to meet the next generation of female motorsport drivers.

Kendall Jenner gets a close look at the F1 Academy with director Susie Wolff

Apart from the hot lap around the circuit, Jenner walked and explored the Miami International Autodrome with the F1 Academy director Susie Wolff. Wolff took her around and showed her the garages and the cars the F1 Academy drivers race in. Jenner also met driver Nerea Martí who is also Tommy Hilfiger’s brand ambassador.

Jenner was introduced to the trailblazing initiative creating and shaping the landscape for women in motorsport. She met the brand ambassador, exchanged words, and even got a photo for a keepsake. After rubbing shoulders with the leading ladies in the world of motorsport, she met the Mercedes men in the Brackley team’s garage.

There she met with the current and reserve drivers George Russell and Mick Schumacher. Having already spent time with Lewis Hamilton, she bumped into him in the Mercedes garage once again, which is where she made the causal apology.