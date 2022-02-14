“A lot is unknown about the car”– Max Verstappen is eager to know about the qualities of the car before the new season

Max Verstappen is eager to know about the car’s qualities before the start of the new season as he will set his foot to defend his title.

Red Bull launched their car last week, and they are ready to challenge for the title once again. Last year, they failed to grab the constructors’ title but got their first drivers’ championship in eight years.

Now, with the new regulations, they may hit gold. However, their main man Max Verstappen wants to know more about the car as the testing dates close by.

“Well, a lot is unknown about the car,” said Verstappen. “Personally, I feel good. What is important is you prepare yourself in the best way possible physically.”

“But in terms of the car you don’t know, so that’s why I’m curious to see how the car behaves on track.”

Max Verstappen to battle Lewis Hamilton once again

With Lewis Hamilton confirmed to be present for Mercedes’ car revelation, it is evident that he will be there for the 2022 season. Earlier, his absolute silence after the Abu Dhabi GP popped the rumours of his retirement.

But with his recent social media activities and subtle hints, it is evident that Hamilton will return to F1 in 2022. Therefore, the two 2021 title protagonists will vie again for the title.

It only remains to be seen which car is more powerful on the track. Mercedes will be revealing its car this Friday. Then followed by Barcelona tests from 23rd February to 25th February.

The tests in Barcelona will not be telecasted, but they will be giving an early indication of who’s going to nail this season until someone intends to sandbag.

