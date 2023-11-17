“A Lot of Things Are Going to Happen”: Daniel Ricciardo Reveals Strategy to Prevent Glamour in Las Vegas

On the eve of the much-anticipated Las Vegas GP, Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that there will be a lot of distractions coming his way in Sin City. However, the honey badger is completely focused on the race and has a solid game-plan to evade the buzz, per Soy Motor.

He explained, “A lot of things are going to happen apart from the action on the track, so my goal is to stay in the zone and block out distractions. The bottom line is that I’m there to race, and that’s what I have to prioritize and focus on.”

Finding his way around the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas won’t be a problem for Ricciardo, though. The 34-year-old Perth native knows Sin City just like the back of his hand. “It’s a fun place. I’ve always been there for leisure, like during the summer holidays with my Australian friends, so it will be interesting to go there with a slightly different mentality,” he added.

The race on the iconic Vegas Strip is going to be an extravagant affair. F1 has billed the event as the biggest racing spectacle yet. Naturally, there will be a lot that will distract the drivers from their real agenda: racing. Ricciardo’s not complaining, however. After all, he was the most excited when the race was announced!

Las Vegas GP and Daniel Ricciardo: a match made in heaven

Ricciardo’s love for Vegas isn’t a big secret. However, it came to the forefront when the race was announced. Just like a child on Christmas day, Ricciardo beamed, “I was gonna retire, I will not no more!” as the news was broken to him back in 2022.

His excitement was curtailed however when McLaren chose to sack him at the end of the 2022 season. That meant that the Aussie was not going to be on the grid for the inaugural race this year. But fate wouldn’t have it. Ahead of the 2023 Hungarian GP, AlphaTauri came knocking on his door and he made his return to the sport.

Despite all the build-up, Ricciardo has his sights set firmly on the primary objective. He revealed, “Especially now that we’ve closed the gap on Williams, getting points is crucial. I would say it’s a very simple approach.”